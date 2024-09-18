Afrobeats is enjoying its moment in the global spotlight, and a handful of names continue to push the genre beyond its traditional borders. Darkoo, a 22-year-old Nigerian-born British artiste, mixes Afrobeats with the bold, gritty sounds of UK drill and hip-hop and is known for her 2019 “Gangsta” hit.

With the release of her viral track “Favourite Girl,” featuring Nigeria’s star singer Rema in August, Darkoo proved that she is a force to be reckoned with in the global music scene. The original track, released in May, featured Dess Dior and has reached 11 million views on YouTube.

In July, she and Rema wowed the crowd at the Wireless Festival in London with an unforgettable performance of their “Favourite Girl” remix. It was the first time the duo would perform the song together on stage.

But Darkoo’s story, like her music, is more complex than one viral hit. She is an artiste who defies conventions, challenges gender norms, and effortlessly navigates multiple cultural identities. From her humble beginnings in Lagos to her breakout success in London, Darkoo’s journey is one of artistic evolution, self-discovery, and unapologetic individuality.

Who is Darkoo?

Darkoo, aka Oluwafisayo Isa, was born on 19 September 2001 in Yaba, Lagos. At age seven, she moved to South London with her family, a relocation that would prove pivotal to her musical career. The singer attended St. Catherine’s Catholic School for Girls in London, United Kingdom. Growing up in a multicultural city like London, she was exposed to musical genres, from Afrobeats and R&B to grime and drill.

At 15, she began as a drill rapper, later adding singing to her music. This mix of styles helped create her unique sound, which has become one of her trademarks.

Music was not always Darkoo’s primary focus. In her early years, she aspired to become a professional footballer, a dream she eventually abandoned to pursue music. Her first real foray into the world of music came in her teenage years when she started rapping at school, influenced by UK drill and grime scenes. These early experiments laid the foundation for the artiste she would become—a versatile musician capable of switching effortlessly between rapping and singing, between masculine and feminine energies.

Spotlight

In 2019, Darkoo’s career took off with the release of “Gangsta,” a track featuring One Acen that became an instant hit. The song quickly went viral on platforms like TikTok, amassing millions of views and catapulting Darkoo into the UK Top 40. The song peaked at number 22 on the Official Singles Chart and was number one on the UK Afrobeats Chart of 2020.

According to Official Charts Company, “Gangsta” had 508,064 UK sales and 3,606,424 monthly listeners on Spotify.

But it wasn’t just the melody or the smooth production that caught people’s attention—it was Darkoo herself. In 2020, Darkoo was nominated for Best Female Act and Best Newcomer, and her hit “Gangsta” was nominated for Song of the Year at the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards.

Although she did not win any of them, it was a stellar recognition for Darkoo at just 18. In the “Gangsta” music video, she played with gender fluidity in a bold and refreshing way. Alternating between traditionally masculine and feminine presentations, Darkoo challenged the rigid gender norms often found in the music industry.

One moment, she appeared in a tracksuit, exuding swagger, and the next, she donned a long wig and glamorous makeup. This fluidity—both in her appearance and her sound—became one of her defining characteristics. Darkoo’s following boasts nearly 400,000 on Instagram.

Making waves

While Gangsta introduced Darkoo to the world, her subsequent releases cemented her place as one of the leading voices in the new wave of Afrobeats. Her music reflects her dual heritage, drawing from the infectious rhythms of Nigerian Afrobeats while incorporating elements of British drill and hip-hop.

In a 2022 interview with Music Week Magazine, the music star said she is on a mission to make a wave and distinct sound in Afrobeats.

The 22-year-old singer said, “I want to make a new sound no one has ever heard. It’s different when you’re hungry for something. I knew I wanted to be in this position in the Afrobeats space. I knew I wanted to be this person, but the pressure is different now that I’ve tasted something I love and enjoy. I never want not to be able to taste that thing again.”

Darkoo released her debut EP 2 in 1, a project showcasing her ability to blend genres. The EP features a mix of Afrobeats, Drill, and R&B, highlighting her versatility as an artiste. Tracks like “Juicy” and “Always” became fan favourites, while the EP as a whole was praised for its sonic experimentation and fresh take on Afro-fusion. The same year, Darkoo featured on a remix of Russ Millions and Tion Wayne’s “Body,” which helped the song reach number 1 in the UK’s Official Singles Chart.

In 2022, she won the Best Diaspora Afrobeats Artist of the Year at The Headies Awards and was named one of Pandora Music Italy’s top-streamed artistes.

Darkoo’s ability to seamlessly navigate different musical styles has made her a standout artiste in the UK and African music scenes. She has worked with diverse collaborators, from UK rappers like Tion Wayne and Hardy Caprio to African artistes like Black Sherif.

When Beat FM Lagos asked her about her impressive lineup of high-profile collaborations despite being a woman, she said in the 2021 interview, “It’s a big deal because it’s hard for women to secure certain features, but I feel like I’ve been accepted internationally. I want to be a voice, lead the wave for other females and also make black girls feel confident.”

Her remix track with Rema became a testament to her boundary-pushing artistry, blending the sensuality of Afrobeats with her harder edges of Afropop drill.

Darkoo released her EP 2 in 1 in 2021 before she turned 20.

Looking forward

As Darkoo continues to rise, it’s clear that she is not just a one-hit wonder. Her music continues to evolve, as does her vision for the future. In recent interviews, she has spoken about her plans to release her debut album, a project she says will mark a new chapter in her career.

The 22-year-old singer’s desire to evolve musically and personally sets her apart from many of her peers.

With each new release, Darkoo solidifies her position as one of the most exciting and innovative artistes to emerge in recent years.

