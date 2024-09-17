Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr will perform live at the highly anticipated CANEX WKND 2024 concert in Algiers, Algeria, alongside an all-star lineup featuring South Africa’s Scorpion Kings and legendary Tuareg group Tinariwen.

Since bursting onto the scene with her 2021 hit single “Away,” Ayra Starr has made waves internationally, becoming the youngest African female to surpass 100 million views on a single YouTube video.

Her unique blend of Afrobeats and alternative influences has earned her a loyal global fanbase.

Joining Ayra Starr on stage will be Scorpion Kings, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small, pioneers of the amapiano genre, and Kenya’s rising star Sofiya Nzau, whose melodies merge African traditions with global sounds.

Tinariwen, pioneers of desert blues, will make a long-awaited return to Algeria, blending Tuareg music with Western rock influences.

According to a statement issued by the organisers, the concert, scheduled for 17 October, is a highlight of CANEX WKND, Africa’s largest gathering of creative industry professionals, taking place from 16-19 October at Algiers, Algeria.

This year’s “One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World” event aims to connect Africa’s creative talents with global opportunities.

The organisers noted that CANEX WKND 2024 will bring together key stakeholders from the continent and the diaspora to explore ways of elevating African creatives on the world stage.

“We are excited to provide a platform for artists, industry professionals, and government officials to collaborate, network, and explore the intersection of culture and business,” the statement read.

Other highlights

The four-day event will feature panels, workshops, exhibitions, film screenings, and live performances designed to inspire innovation and collaboration within Africa’s cultural industries.

The gathering will provide a unique opportunity for creatives to share ideas, learn from industry experts, and showcase their work to a global audience.

Additionally, the organisers clarified that the concert is exclusive to registered delegates, and interested participants can register for free online.

Registration is open to all, especially those in the creative industry who wish to attend the event.

CANEX WKND is part of a broader effort to promote African culture and creativity and to provide a platform for artists, industry professionals, and government officials to collaborate and drive growth.

