In its tradition of blending football with music, Electronic Arts Sports has unveiled the official soundtrack for the EA Football Club 25th edition, showcasing the vibrant Afrobeats genre with songs by Nigerian music stars Rema, Shallipopi, and Omah Lay.
Also joining the list of Afrobeats stars is Obongjayar, a Nigerian-born musician based in the United Kingdom. His 2022 single “Tomorrow Man” was also featured in the game’s 25th edition soundtrack.
EA FC, owned by Electronic Arts (EA), is a top American video game series that focuses on realistic football simulations. It features real teams, players, and leagues from around the world.
This marks Rema’s return to the EA music scene after debuting on FIFA 21’s VOLTA Football soundtrack with his 2020 track, “Beamer.”
It is, however, Shallipopi and Omah Lay’s first inclusion in an EA FC Sports game.
Rema’s collaboration with Shallipopi on “Benin Boys” from his 2024 album “HEIS” highlights their dynamic synergy, while Omah Lay’s unique sound with “Moving” adds depth to the soundtrack.
EA Sports FC 25’s soundtrack has a line-up of 117 songs from artistes worldwide, offering a variety of musical styles to suit the diverse tastes of players. The addition of Afrobeats highlights the genre’s growing global impact, with Nigerian artistes standing out.
In a check by PREMIUM TIMES on the gaming platform’s website, Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive and President of Music for Electronic Arts, referred to FC 25 as “a global celebration of new music that crosses borders, embraces various genres, and offers numerous surprises.” He highlighted that the “EA Music team spent nearly a year curating an epic soundtrack that will define the sound of the coming season and elevate the spirit of the game like never before.”
Other featured tracks
Notable names in this year’s soundtrack lineup include international stars Pa Salieu (United Kingdom), Disclosure (UK), Ice Spice (United States), Central Cee (UK), Kasabian (UK), Moonchild Sanelly from South Africa, and chart-topping stars like Billie Eilish (American) and J Balvin (Colombia).
The game’s playlist also features unreleased tracks from Coldplay and Delfina Dib, alongside music from rising talents like Japanese drill rapper Jumadiba.
In addition to Afrobeats, the soundtrack showcases a range of genres, from Elyanna’s Arabic-Latin pop fusion to Afro-Colombian group Kombilesa Mi’s blend of Palenque music and urban rap.
Shallipopi, Omah Lay, and Rema have joined an exclusive group of Nigerian artistes featured on EA FC’s soundtracks, following Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, and BNXN, who were showcased in 2020.
According to the EA FC website, the soundtrack tradition has played a vital role in launching new artistes since 1997 and earning a spot in the global music scene. This year, EA teamed up with Spotify for the third time, giving fans more accessible access to the FC25 playlist.
EA Sports FC 25 is set for release on 27 September, with early access available on 20 September through the Ultimate Edition.
Founded in 1982 by William “Trip” Hawkins, it has become one of the biggest names in the gaming industry.
Following the end of EA’s long-standing partnership with FIFA in 2022, the series was rebranded as EA Sports FC in 2023.
