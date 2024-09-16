Micheal Jackson’s older brother, Tito Jackson, is dead. Tito, who was originally a member of Jackson 5 , died on Sunday.
He was 70.
It is suspected that his death resulted from a heart attack on his way driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma, Jackson’s former family manager, Steve Mannings, told Entertainment Tonight.
The sons of the deceased, Taj, Taryll and TJ, also known as the pop group 3T, made public the news of their father’s death via their Instagram pages.
His cousin, Siggy, also confirmed his death.
Complimenting pictures about their father’s life posted on their Instagram, the trio wrote, “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson, is no longer with us”. Furthermore, they wrote, “We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.”
In pouring out their heart, 3T wrote, “Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T.’ Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached: ‘ Love One Another.’ We love you, Pops,”
Last moments
Tito had been touring as the Jacksons with his brothers Marlow and Jackie. Just recently, at the Boogie Town festival in Walton-on-Thames, England, on 8 September, the trio performed a gig. They also performed at the Fool in Love Festival in California on 31 August..
Just days before his death, Tito honoured his late brother, Michael, via an Instagram post while in Munich, Germany, for a performance.
“Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson”.
He captioned a photo of a memorial dedicated to the late “Thriller” singer shared on 11 September. “We’re deeply grateful for this special place honouring his memory and our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.”
A founding member of The Jackson 5, Tito was propelled to fame alongside his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, who died in 2009. Together, they had a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s, including “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “I’ll Be There”, and “Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground).”
The Jackson 5 were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.
Tito is survived by his three sons, grandchildren, mom, Katherine, and his siblings Rebbie, Jackie, Jermaine, La Toya, Marlon, Randy and Janet Jackson
