There appears to be no end in sight for the PMAN leadership crisis as its national treasurer, Baba Ojonugwa, a key figure involved in the body’s finances, has disassociated himself from the activities of former members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

This is according to a video statement issued on 6 September and made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

In the last two months, PMAN, the umbrella body of performing musicians in Nigeria, has been embroiled in a crisis that has fractured the union into factions and raised concerns about its future.

On August 30, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the PMAN’s National Working Committee (NWC) suspended its president, Pretty Okafor, over alleged multiple violations of the organisation’s constitution, and financial misappropriation, including an allegation of transferring a substantial amount of money from the organisation’s account into his account.

The committee then appointed Sunny Neji as the acting president.

However, barely a week later, in an unexpected turn of events, the PMAN National Executive Council (NEC) announced the suspension of some of its key members, on the premise of misconduct and intentional efforts to injure the integrity of the association.

The NEC said the decision followed evidence that surfaced after the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) concluded an emergency meeting regarding allegations levelled against Mr Okafor.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Baba Ojonugwa’s disclaimer

In his disclaimer video, Mr Ojonugwa, a musician, said, ‘‘Since I was sworn in October 2023, I have not received any handover note from my predecessor, Asha Gangali; I don’t authorise and have never consented to the use of my digital signature. I am deeply concerned that these actions have caused confusion within the association and have possibly misled members about my stance in the crisis.

‘‘Future documents bearing my signature without explicit consent would be considered unauthorised and illegitimate. I dissociate myself from any press release or documents circulating that are not meant to resolve the crisis; my silence should not be misconstrued as an endorsement; I was silent because I was hoping the crisis would be resolved.’’

He also stressed that his signature had been deceptively used in several correspondences, notices, and press releases issued by the ex-NWC members without his approval.

Furthermore, he alleged that the ex-members never desisted from their actions despite several warnings.

These ex-members include Sunny Neji, Zaaki Azzay, Stephen Micheal (Ruggedman), Boniface Itodo, and Bem Paul Faga, whom he alleged have continually used his name and signature to pursue their purpose, further escalating the crisis within the association.

This newspaper contacted Mr Neji who declined to comment on the issue but referred the correspondent to the General Secretary, Aita Bonny, whose number was unavailable as of press time.

Mr Ojonugwa also reiterated his commitment to upholding the PMAN Constitution and serving the association’s and its members’ best interests. He urged the ex-NWC members to desist from further misuse of his name.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

