The saying ‘once a legend, always a legend’ perfectly applies to the famous Nigerian singer Salawa Abeni, known as the Queen of Waka music, who has shown that she remains as relevant as ever.

Waka is an Islamic-influenced, traditional Yoruba music style popularised by Batile Alake, a prominent female singer who died in 2013. It is a much older genre than jùjú and fuji.

The Queen of Waka music demonstrated her relevance and awareness of the latest trends with her cover of singer Asake’s ‘Fuji Vibe,’ a track from his third album, ‘Lungu Boy,’ released in 2024.

Fuji Vibe is a well-crafted and enchanting song that showcases Asake’s exceptional talent and versatility. The song’s fusion of contemporary Afrobeats and traditional Fuji elements makes it a unique sound.

Salawa, a pioneer of Waka music, proved that legends never age with her soulful cover of ‘Fuji Vibe’ posted on her Instagram page Monday.

Her soulful voice and heartfelt delivery of the cover breathed new life into the song. So good was her rendition that fans pushed for a collaboration between her and Asake.

Salawa’s unique blend of traditional Waka sound on the cover proved she remains a force to be reckoned with.

In the video caption, the 63-year-old said she can still dance and described the song as beautiful and inspiring.

Salawa’s song cover lyrics read thus: “Abeni Salawatu, Ibiwunmi omo Manunatu Ashabi. Sèbí èmi ná ni mo korin tí e sááré wálé; sèbí èmi ná ni mo fún yín ni ohùn tó dùn tó dùn.

“Ogun sá ni ayé, e jé ká se tiwa, e ni tí ó bá gbón tó bá mo ayé di orí rè mú kó sá fún ayé. Salawa, mo ti pé ní ita, ìyá bàbá yin lo ke si yin, ekùn kan so so nínú gbogbo yin lo ke si yin. Ibi ti ayé ba yi si ni mo ma báwon yí sí.”

The lyrics translated to, “I am Salawatu, the daughter of Mamunatu Ashabi, and I was the one who sang, making all of you rush home; I was the one who gave you good music. This world is a battlefield; let’s do our part. Anyone who is wise and understands the world should guard their head. I, Salawa, have been around for a very long time. I’m the only lion among you, and I’ll dance to the rhythm of where the world is headed.”

Salawa Abeni

Salawa released her debut album, ‘Late General Murtala Ramat Mohammed,’ on Leader Records 1976.

Leader Records was owned by her first husband, Lateef Adepoju, with whom she bore two children.

The album of the Ogun-born singer became the first recording by a female artiste of Yoruba songs to sell over a million copies in Nigeria.

In 1986, she quit Leader Records and joined the Killington Ayinla label, whom she married until 1994.

Salawa was crowned ‘Queen of Waka Music’ by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, in 1992.

Some of her work includes Late Murtala Muhammed, Iba Omode Iba Agba, Shooting Stars, Ijamba Motor, Okiki Kan To Sele/Yinka Esho Esor, and Orin Tuntun.

Salawa last made headlines in 2023 when she revealed Rasheed Adahunse, the Comptroller and Commandant of the Customs Training College, as her husband.

