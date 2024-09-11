The online feud between Portable and his senior colleague, Davido, shows no signs of ending, as he revealed the financial losses he incurred after meeting the latter in the United States for a potential collaboration.

In June, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the online dispute between Portable and Davido commenced due to disagreements over career advice and song collaboration.

The discord began during a dinner in Atlanta, Georgia, where Portable, then on a tour of the United States, met with Davido to discuss career and potential song collaboration.

During an interview on the Echooroom podcast posted on YouTube Tuesday, Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola, revealed that his meeting with Davido resulted in financial losses.

Recounting the events of their meeting, the 30-year-old said: “I’ll tell the truth today because I don’t lie; what happened was that I was in America looking for foreign artists to collaborate with and trying to improve my future when Davido called me to come and meet him. On that day, I had a show, which I cancelled. The show was worth $6,000 (N9.87m), but I cancelled it to go and meet him.

“What pained me the most was that when I got to him, his explanation was much longer than the action (the collaboration we wanted to do). It’s true that Davido has shown me love and helped me in the past, but when I got there with my promoter and we had dinner, he promised we would collaborate the next day, so I cancelled the show for that day.”

Enter Zlatan

Portable, known for his hit song ‘Zazzuh Zeh,’ said the collaboration with Davido would not have happened if singer Zlatan was not involved.

This newspaper reported that Portable accused Zlatan of creating tension with Davido after their dinner and claimed he was the reason he couldn’t attend Davido and Chioma Rowland’s traditional wedding in June.

Additionally, Portable stated during the interview that while he was having dinner with Davido in Atlanta, Zlatan called and warned him to ‘behave himself’ around Davido.

“After the dinner, he took me to the club where I’m scheduled to perform tomorrow. My posters were already up outside, and he expected me to prostrate and express gratitude that he wanted to help me. At that time, Davido and I hadn’t quarrelled until Zlatan, whom I consider the devil caller, called and said that Davido had promised me a lot.

“When he called, I was chilling with Davido. Davido asked if I had a cordial relationship with Zlatan, and I said yes. He then handed me the phone to speak with Zlatan, who told me to calm down before ending the call. I returned the phone to Davido, and he picked up when Davido called Zlatan again. I then asked myself if I was the one being molested by Zlatan,” he added.

Aftermath Zlatan’s call

The controversial singer claimed that Davido changed his mind and declined to take him to the studio for their planned collaboration after receiving what he called a ‘devilish call’ from Zlatan.

He further stated that Davido began asking unrelated questions, deviating from their original collaboration agreement.

Portable said, “After Zlatan talked to Davido, he started asking me questions, claiming that I had sung alongside Dammy Krane to insult him. I explained that this wasn’t true; Dammy Krane had only requested a feature. Then, he said that people told him I blocked him during the 2022 governorship election campaign in Osun State. I clarified that I was only called to perform at a show and didn’t know it was related to the election.

“I begged him, and the next thing he said was that he was going home. He mentioned we would do the feature again at 2:00 p.m. with his producer the next day. However, when 2:00 p.m. came, he didn’t call me. The following evening, he told me, ‘Good luck with my show,’ which I had cancelled for our collaboration. He made me lose money from two shows. I had already collected the payment but had to return it because I didn’t attend. People said I shouldn’t talk about it, but I had to.”

The singer, dissatisfied with Davido’s treatment, praised singers Olamide and Skepta for helping him effortlessly and without unnecessary questions.

“That’s not how Olamide does things. The day I met him, he helped me, and Skepta did the same. What pained me was the shoe he said he gave me, which wasn’t worth more than $1,800. On the day I met him, I spent $3,500 because I needed to look fresh, and he gave me the shoe.

“My father gave me N30,000 to start my career, but his father gave him N30 million to start his, and he’s still being cared for by his father. They can’t kill me like they killed Mohbad. There’s hate in the industry, but I won’t die because of their hate”, said the Ogun-born singer.

Top singer’s platforms

Portable, who gained fame with his hit track ‘Zazzuh Zeh’ featuring Olamide and Pocolee, expressed concern about established artistes’ reluctance to support upcoming talents.

He stressed that if top artists like Wizkid, Burna Boy, and others were more willing to collaborate with rising stars, it could lead to greater global recognition for both the new artistes and the industry.

“People were saying I had dinner with Davido. Have you ever seen me go to have dinner at Olamide’s house? Olamide is a nice person, and although I have offended him many times, he didn’t treat me poorly because of that and is still helping me. Baddo, Skepta, and others are my supporters because they used their platforms to help me grow.

“If Wizkid, Burna Boy, and others had used their platforms to support me, I wouldn’t be where I am today. However, they don’t want to help me because they are scared I might surpass them in success due to the recognition I have gained. Wizkid is a big boss; if he came back to help those in need, I would be the first person he’d assist. Although Wizkid hasn’t promised me a collaboration, he was the first to give me a dollar. In London, I met him alongside Skepta and showed my respect by prostrating. When the time comes, he will help me.”

