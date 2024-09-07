Nigerian singer David Johnson, known as Jaya, has gotten his fans talking with the release of his highly anticipated song ‘Don’t Tell’.

The song, released alongside its visual on 30 August under Disruptive Label and distributed by Dapper Music, received wide acceptance by fans and music lovers.

‘Don’t Tell,’ produced by Ty Jilla, Rob ‘WhooDat’ Jua, and Warren Zavala, showcased Jaya’s versatility and artistic depth. Furthermore, the singer tells PREMIUM TIMES that the song elevates the AfroGlobal sound and aesthetics.

In the song, the singer expressed his yearning for the woman of his dreams and revealed his sadness before she entered his life.

“My heart is yours; before you came, I was sad and don’t tell anybody you’re mine tonight; show them”, he sang.

Don’t Tell

Jaya used the song’s infectious rhythm, relatable lyrics, and engaging storyline to invite listeners into a world of passionate and discreet love.

The ‘Don’t Tell’ video, a captivating undercover love story infused with the unique AfroGlobal sound—a fresh fusion of Afrobeat and dancehall—has garnered over six hundred views on YouTube.

The song and its visuals take listeners and viewers on a sonic and visual journey as Jaya artfully balances his softer side with his playboy persona.

A check on the singer’s Instagram page shows a challenge for the song. Jaya announced a N50,000 reward for the best challenge video.

Jaya, who began his musical journey as a church drummer as a teenager, draws inspiration from a diverse range of artists such as Wizkid, Chris Brown, and Fela Kuti. His music embodies the rich essence of Africa.

The ‘She Lies Too Much’ crooner has recently collaborated with several singers on Kcee’s ‘Slow Mo’, a project that has been met with great success and excitement from fans.

