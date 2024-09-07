Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, is known for his lover boy sound and lyrics.

Just last week, PREMIUM TIMES reported the singer as collaborating with Lagbaja on his fourteen-track album’s sixth track, ‘Back N Forth’.

The feature marks Lagbaja’s return to the music scene after a 14-year music hiatus. Fireboy shared how he wished he had a shot at Lagbaja’s real identity. The 64-year-old music legend has kept his identity anonymous since the inception of his career.

Many Nigerians eagerly anticipated Back n Forth, a significant cultural and musical collaboration. It is a fascinating blend of Fireboy’s contemporary style and reminiscent of Lagbaja’s “Never Far Away,” released in July 2005.

The music video’s release has set a different perspective and perception, highlighting love, public display of affection, indecision, denial, and affirmations.

The review

The song starts with an orchestra of musicians led by Lagbaja on the saxophone. This orchestra comprises violinists, trumpeters, and saxophonists, men and women dressed like Lagbaja.

It brings a beautiful relive of Lagbaja’s “Never Far Away” that featured Ego.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Remember, in Never Far Away, the orchestra of violinists arrived in suits and corporate wear but were immediately offered Yoruba attires: Iro and Buba for the ladies and Gbariye for the men.

In Fireboys Back and Forth, a plot twist was brought in. The orchestras were already dressed and seated this time with a guise modelled like Lagbaja’s.

On the 29th second, Fireboy joins in singing, “Sometimes I know it, sometimes I don’t know how to show it, but somewhere at the back of your mind, I hope that you know that I love every single moment with you.”

VERSE 1

We found love in Ojuelegba (‘Legba). Here, he tells of where they found love: Ojuelegba, a commercial location in Lagos. Furthermore, he sings about the quality of their love as it will stand the test of time: ‘The kind love wey we go remember (‘Member) Thе kind love wey you no fit end am’, sparkled with beautiful memories.

He tells her to be soft with him, ‘Jẹjẹ makе you do me tender’ because he keeps her close to his heart like a pendant. ‘Close to my heart like a pendant (Pendant).’

Baby mo gbe ẹ sori Mo ni mo gbe ẹ sori (Sori) The Yoruba phrase “Baby mo gbe ẹ sori” translates to “Baby, I carried you on my head” in English, and the repetition “Mo ni mo gbe ẹ sori (Sori)” means “I said, I carried you on my head (On my head).” In a figurative sense, this expression can imply a deep level of affection or care, as “carrying someone on one’s head” in Yoruba culture symbolises giving someone great importance or treating them with special attention.

Though he has fears and concerns, he acknowledges she is the sparkle in his day: ‘And even when I dey doubt am Even when I am still in denial, oh Na only you dey light up my fire, oh Na only you I desire oh, but sometimes’ then to the chorus after which enters Lagbaja’s verse.

VERSE 2

Lagbaja enters his verse with a unique representation of Never Far Away by reintroducing his unique shoulder to the drum beat shoulder dance.

What else should I do to let you know how I feel inside for you?

Inside for you

Can you feel the love? Inside, inside

Ka jọ ma back and forth. “Let’s just keep going back and forth.”

“Soole” could be slang, commonly referring to a situation where someone is solid, grounded, or steadfast. However, its specific meaning might change depending on the context.

“Se temi, ma se ti ẹ” – “Do mine, I’ll do yours” or “Take care of mine, I’ll take care of yours.”

“Make we dey go” – “Let’s keep going.”

At the second minute 48th second, Fireboy reminds us that he still has that smooth, pitchy falsetto where he pitches the lines, ‘I wanna show you, I wanna show.’

The plot

He walks through a subway station while softly delivering his lines. They dressed as though for a date; he meets up with her. They both hold hands and are not ashamed to show off their love for each other. They both head to a cinema. Shortly after being seated, lagbaja comes through with his lines. They have been dressed in English but soon appear in the traditional gele, iro, buba, and agbada. A part of it presents them as though they were watching how beautiful their love was and what it can blossom to be.

Setting

The back-and-forth video replicates esthetics, costume, language, and storyline in a contemporary manner. The cinema theatre, the orchestra, the Yoruba costumes, and the Lagbaja’s shoulder-to-drumbeat dance are beautiful aspects of all of it. Every character on that set was an actor. It cost good money and intelligent direction to piece this together.

Costumes

The appraisal of the Yoruba African attire is beautiful. The blends of colours beamed at every touch of light. It also reflects what lagbaja had in Never Far Away. A crowd of spectators, clothed in different attires of different colours that blend.

Conclusion

Lagbaja has a dual music personality: the singer and the saxophonist. Fireboys’ ‘Back and forth’ featured more of the saxophonist and less of the singer. This understanding will help set a better perspective on the sound.

Verdict: 7/10

Watch the video

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

