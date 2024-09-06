Rapper Shallipopi, also known as Crown Uzama, has firmly advocated that Nigerian artistes should demand fees at par with their American counterparts, a stance he passionately defended in his interview with News Central TV.

During the interview, the 24-year-old singer shared his views on artiste fees and the burgeoning role of music executives in the Afrobeats scene.

There has been a prevalent notion that Nigerian artistes who have gained global recognition have overpriced themselves out of the local market.

The fast-rising rapper known for his distinctive mix of Amapiano, Afrobeats, and Hip-Hop believes that an artiste’s fees should align with the success and impact of their music.

Shallipopi emphasised the principle of fairness, stating, “Your music’s success and impact should determine your pricing. If your music has garnered the same streaming numbers as an American artiste, it’s only fair that you should be charging the same amount as they do. But if your stream is not up to that, it’s unfair to overcharge.”

As Nigerian music gains global recognition, Afrobeats stars secure high-profile deals and substantial performances charge internationally. This surge in international demand has made it challenging for Nigerian-based show promoters to afford top artistes.

The “Elon Musk” hitmaker, addressing whether performance fees are justifiable, stated that Nigerian artistes charge what they rightfully deserve and should be compensated accordingly.

The Benin-born musician, who has built a loyal fanbase, explained, “You can’t overcharge if your music streams don’t back it up. You’ll price yourself based on the reach of your music—that’s just how it works. No one overcharges unless there’s demand. You set your fee according to your worth, and that’s how you should charge.”

Enter music executives

With the rise of Afrobeats and the emergence of significant stars, Artistes and Repertoire (A&R) executives—responsible for discovering and nurturing talent—have become increasingly influential in Nigeria’s music industry. Their role is to scout for new talent, oversee the development of artistes, and help them find their unique sound and style.

When questioned about the competence of music executives, Shallipopi didn’t mince his words. He critiqued the prevailing trend, suggesting that the industry is in dire need of a professional overhaul, with a greater emphasis on skills and less on opinion-sharing.

The Plutomania Records label boss said, “Everyone wants to be an executive, but not everyone is cut out for it. It’s the ones who truly know their craft that keep going. For those trying to rise, if you’re forcing it, you won’t make it—it’s as simple as that. So, if you’re struggling to be an executive, and it’s in you and you’re smart enough, you’ll get there. But it’s not meant for you if it’s not in you. You need to find another path in life.”

Commenting on how he identifies promising artistes seeking visibility and potential signees to his (Shallipopi’s) label, the rapper explained, “Half the time, when I look at these new artistes, I wonder, ‘What kind of talent is this? What can this person offer?’ It’s never guesswork or favouritism, and it’s not always just about talent. Sometimes, it’s the aura they bring.

“If someone’s aura is strong enough, I’ll think, ‘Hmm, this guy can make it.’ It comes naturally to me, though I can’t say the same for others. I watch many, but I like to take my time, observe them, and understand who they are before making any moves.”

The “Pluto Presido” crooner highlighted the significance of staying connected to one’s roots despite global recognition. He explained that identity is fundamental because it reflects a person’s origin. There’s no confusion for him—he identifies as a Benin boy and believes everyone should proudly represent their heritage instead of claiming someone else’s identity.

The musician also shared his perspective on his future plans, stating that while he doesn’t have a formal retirement plan, he intends to keep going until he eventually steps away, so he’s focused on accumulating wealth now.

Shallipopi gained widespread attention with his 2023 hits “Elon Musk” and “Ex-Convict,” debuting at number 6 on the TurnTable Top 100. The singer has two albums, “ShakesPopi” and “Presido La Pluto,” to his credit.

