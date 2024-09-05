The 2024 MTV Video Music Award (VMA) Nominees Party held at the US Consulate in Lagos over the weekend, was an electrifying night of Afrobeats excellence.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Pheelz, Cohbams, Director Pink, E-Money, Leo Dasilva, Fiokee, Dorathy Bachor, Uti Nwachukwu, Saskay, VJ Adams, and Candy Bleakz were some of the event’s guests.

The event, themed “Afrobeats Royalty”, brought together music lovers and industry elites who perfectly embodied the theme to celebrate the global impact of Afrobeats, a music genre that has transcended borders and united cultures.

Hosted by MTV Base and sponsored by Budweiser, the evening began with a live performance from Coloz Band, setting the stage for an unforgettable night.

William Stevens, the US Consular, officially opened the event with a heartfelt remark, highlighting the global strides Afrobeats has made and the pivotal role of the US Consulate in strengthening the cultural bond between Nigeria and the United States through music.

The performances were the highlight of the evening—Ayo Maff, known for his hit song “Dealer”, set the bar high for the rest of the exciting performances. Dotty the Deity charmed the audience with his rendition of “Forever Sweet Valentine”.

At the same time, Zadok wowed everyone with a medley of significant hits from each Afrobeats category nominee for this year’s VMAs.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Other highlights

Event host and MTV Base Culture Squad Member Ilo celebrated the stars nominated in the ‘Best Afrobeats’ category, a category that was introduced this year to recognize the growing influence and popularity of Afrobeats in the global music scene. Ilo reflected on the genre’s remarkable journey, which led to a dedicated category in its honour at the VMAs.

This year’s nominees include Ayra Starr (“Last Heartbreak Song” ft. Giveon), Burna Boy (“City Boys”), Davido & Lojay (“Sensational” with Chris Brown), Tems (“Love Me JeJe”), Tyla (“Water”), and Pheelz (“Ruin” with Usher).

The energy reached new heights with a series of surprise performances. Pheelz, one of the nominees, delighted the crowd with his hit song “Finesse”, featuring BNXN (formerly known as Buju).

DJ TTB then kept the party going with a seamless mix of Afrobeats, ensuring the dance floor stayed packed. Eltee Skhillz closed out the performances for the night, and it was nothing short of amazing.

Adding a layer of excitement to the vibrant night, MTV Base and BET Africa’s Culture Squad Members Oluchi and Daala, respectively, interviewed some of these personalities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

