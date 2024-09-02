Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, has revealed the rationale behind his N105 million donation to a Christ Embassy parish in Benin, Edo State.

Rema made the donation during a Sunday service after his homecoming concert in Benin.

Rema’s homecoming concert, featuring a lineup of emerging and established artistes, took place Saturday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Edo State.

In a viral video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, Rema expressed his gratitude to the Christ Embassy for supporting his family during a challenging time following his father’s death.

He said: “I’m not here to give myself any accolades or glory. I’m here to give God the glory, and I feel it’s important to give back because the church has embraced me, prayed for me, and kept it consistent with my spirit.

“Firstly, I want to pledge N40m to the church’s infrastructure. I want to pledge N20m to Rhapsody of Realities, and since I come from a teen’s church, I also want to pledge N25m to the infrastructure of the teen’s church. I’m pledging N20 million to widows in church today.”

Church’s generosity

Rema, whose debut album Rave & Roses was released in 2022, recalled how the church’s pastor helped fund a shop for his mother after his father died.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Recounting the experience, he said, “I was eight years old when I lost my dad; we felt very lost and abandoned. All that we had was taken from us, and we felt very alone. I remember that at the time, Pastor Joy and Pastor Thomas, the pastors of this church, opened a shop for my mum, and that was what she managed to take care of us.”

In a July interview with Capital Xtra London, Rema, 24, shared how his mother’s daily hardships, such as being unable to afford transportation, inspired him to achieve his goals.

The singer said he worked hard to succeed, and as soon as he made money, he prioritised buying a car for his mother.

His words: “I was tired of my mum trekking every day; she didn’t even have money to transport a bus or bike. So, I had to take it to the next level ASAP. The moment I made money, I got her a car ASAP. We went for dinner; then I gave her that car. Many boys would go for their cars first, but I was still trekking, so I had to get them for my mum first.”

In July, this newspaper reported that Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, paid Rema $3 million to perform at his youngest son, Anant Ambani’s wedding.

Rema Dome

Before Rema’s homecoming concert, the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki named a 6,000-capacity Edo Arena after him.

Mr Obaseki, who announced this on his X page on Thursday, appreciated the singer joining him for the commissioning.

He tweeted: “It was a pleasure to have our global music icon, Rema, join me in performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the 6000-capacity Edo Arena. The arena, called ‘Rema Dome,’ is located at the former Garrick Memorial School Ground on Ekehuan Rd in the state capital. This site, which spans about 5 hectares of land, is envisioned as an entertainment hub hosting various events—from concerts and national conferences to symposiums and other large gatherings.

“The arena will attract more visitors to the state, allowing them to experience our rich culture and what we offer, creating employment opportunities for our youths. Special thanks to our Afrobeats superstar for being a part of this event. With someone of the calibre and fame of Rema associated with the arena, it automatically becomes a global project.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

