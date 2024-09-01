Celebrating two decades in the industry, D’banj released “The Entertainer: D’Sequel,” a masterful continuation of his illustrious career that pays homage to his roots while propelling his legacy into the future.

The album serves as a follow-up to his 2008 release, “Entertainer.”

The album is a retrospective exploration of D’banj’s 20-year musical journey. Its core themes are nostalgia and growth, achieved by seamlessly blending traditional Afrobeats with modern sounds. Symbolic references to his early work, like “Tongolo,” bridge the gap between his past successes and current projects. This reflects D’banj’s evolution from a vibrant newcomer to a seasoned musician, embracing his legacy while adapting to the changing music landscape.

The musician released an exciting teaser in his pre-album announcement that built fan anticipation. D’banj, shown in captivity, told his captors that he had never abandoned his legacy and was moments after depicted to be rescued by his longtime music partner, Don Jazzy.

On 16 August, D’banj unveiled ‘The Entertainer: D’Sequel,’ a musical journey featuring a diverse lineup of 13 tracks. From high-energy Afrobeats to soulful ballads, the album spans various genres, bridging African rhythms with global influences and resonating with a diverse audience.

Collaboration

One of the album’s most striking features is its impressive roster of collaborators, each bringing their unique flavour to the project. This diverse collaboration adds depth and variety to the album, making it a compelling listen for any music enthusiast.

Awilo Longomba on “Kala” infuses traditional Congolese rhythms, adding a layer of authenticity and depth.

Rapper Phyno was featured on the track “Yours Truly.” “Serious,” Ft Egypt 80. Wyclef Jean and Youssou N’Dour on “Worthy” create a powerful fusion of African folk and contemporary beats, celebrating cultural heritage.

Akon on the “Koko Remix” brings a nostalgic nod to early Afrobeats’ global exportation, completing a full-circle moment for D’banj.

Track analysis

The “World Famous” track opens with his signature harmonica, allowing D’banj to declare his global presence. The track blends upbeat Afrobeats, setting an energetic tone for the album.

“Healer feat. Peruzzi“ is a mid-tempo track that combines soothing melodies with Peruzzi’s lyrical prowess, exploring themes of love and restoration.

“Kala,” feat. Awilo Longomba is a vibrant collaboration that infuses traditional African rhythms, creating a dancefloor-ready anthem that pays homage to African musical heritage.

“Yours Truly,” featuring Phyno, is a lyrical masterpiece in which D’banj and Phyno reflect on their journeys. The song blends Afrobeats with hip-hop elements for a compelling narrative.

In the street pop track “Koko,” D’banj revisits roots, celebrating his enduring influence in the music industry with memorable hooks.

The Afropop track “Serious” feat. Chuchu Lee is a pure rendition of Busta Rhymes’ “Dangerous,” showcasing D’banj’s versatility and ability to reinterpret global hits through an African lens.

“Since 04” is simply a nostalgic ode to the early career he enjoyed. The track highlights his growth and the milestones achieved since his debut.

In the “Melody” track, D’banj creates a soulful ballad reminiscent of “Igwe,” blending heartfelt lyrics with smooth instrumentation.

“Worthy,” featuring Youssou N’Dour and Chechi Sarai, is one of D’Banj’s treasured and nostalgic tracks. In his listening party, the artiste stated Youssou N’Dour’s legacy inspires him. The track is a fusion of African folk and contemporary beats, celebrating cultural heritage and the interconnectedness of global music.

With “Peaky Blinders” feat. DJ Maphorisa D’Banj delivers a drill-infused track that marries gritty beats with melodic flows, reflecting his adaptability to modern music trends.

“I Am Legend” feat. Wyclef Jean and XX is a powerful collaboration that pays tribute to late Nigerian music sage Sound Sultan, blending Afrobeats with soulful melodies.

Production analysis

The production of “The Entertainer: D’Sequel” is exemplary. D’banj, in collaboration with top-tier producers like Don Jazzy and Olamide, ensures that each track is sonically rich and polished.

The Koko master had attributed the album’s success to the star-studded artistes featured. The album’s production seamlessly integrates traditional African instruments with modern electronic elements, creating a nostalgic and innovative soundscape. Attention to detail is evident in the layering of transitions, which collectively enhance the listening experience.

Koko is produced by Olamide, Kala ft Logomba is directed by Mr Eff. Yours Truly is produced by JaySynths, Peaky Blinders and Serious by Seanz Beats.

Eskeez produced ‘Worthy,’ ‘Melody,’ ‘World Famous,’ and ‘Koko remix,’ while XX NG produced ‘I am Legend.’

Since ‘04 was produced by Vsitx, Healer ft Peruzzi was produced by Victor Roc Ibeh.

Themes

The album’s themes revolve around legacy, self-discovery, and cultural pride. D’banj delves into his journey, reflecting on his accomplishments and the lessons learned over two decades.

Themes of love, resilience, and empowerment are interspersed throughout, providing a balanced narrative that resonates with a broad audience.

The album is also themed around celebrating African heritage, emphasising unity and the global impact of Afrobeats.

Permissive flaws

While “The Entertainer: D’Sequel” is a commendable achievement, it has flaws.

Some tracks, particularly the bonus tracks, feel slightly overcrowded with features, which can dilute D’banj’s presence. A few songs could benefit from more dynamic variations in tempo to maintain the listener’s engagement in the album.

Despite retaining his entertaining league for years, one would have expected that D’Banj could get current big names in the music game on the album.

Verdict

“The Entertainer: D’Sequel” is proof of D’banj’s enduring artistry and pivotal role in shaping Afrobeats. The album masterfully balances nostalgia with innovation, offering longtime fans and new listeners a rich and engaging musical experience.

With collaborations, impeccable production, and heartfelt themes, D’banj successfully extends his legacy while paving the way for the future of African music. Despite minor imperfections, the album is a worthy sequel that solidifies D’banj’s super status.

“Entertainer D’Sequel” is more than just an album; it’s a remarkable celebration of two decades of journey. This album is a must-listen for anyone passionate about Afrobeats and the vibrant stories it tells.

D’Banj’s “Entertainer D’Sequel” is rated 6/10.

