Nigeria’s celebrated music icon, Onyeka Onwenu, known as “The Elegant Stallion,” has been buried.

The 72-year-old music star was buried on Friday in a private and solemn ceremony at the Ebony Vaults and Gardens in Ikoyi, Lagos, following her wishes.

Her burial followed a funeral service held between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, Lagos.

The iconic singer died on 30 July after collapsing during an event in Lagos.

The funeral service and burial were attended by choir performances, dignitaries, close friends, and family members who came to pay their final respects.

Among those in attendance were the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, who had close ties with the late Onwenu, respectively.

Ms Onwenu, whose influence spanned through music, acting, broadcasting, politics, and activism, died at the Reddington Hospital in Ikeja after performing at the 80th birthday celebration of Stella Okoli, Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceuticals. Her multifaceted career and unwavering commitment to social causes made her a revered figure in Nigeria and beyond.

Her death sent waves of grief across the nation. She was an entertainment icon and a voice for social justice and women’s rights. The outpouring of condolences from President Bola Tinubu, fellow celebrities, and her countless fans is a testament to her profound impact on society.

Wishes adhered

Ms Onwenu had long expressed her desire for a simple and private burial.

The late 72-year-old singer revealed this in a 2021 opinion piece on PREMIUM TIMES after the highly publicised and lavish burial of famous businessman Obi Cubana’s mother, Uche Iyiegbu, held on 16 July 2021.

She said, “I’ve told my family how I want to be buried. Do it quickly, quietly, and privately. Celebrate me with prayers, lunch, or dinner afterwards. Share some jokes about me and laugh. Mourn, but not excessively. Make merriment, and then go about your business.

“On her (Onyeka’s mother–Hope Onwenu) hospital bed, just three days before she passed away, I reinforced that promise—it was important to her, and she died knowing that I would keep my word. I hope Onwenu’s burial was nothing like in Oba recently, but it was elaborate and expensive. Still, I was satisfied that I had kept my promise. The point I make here is that there are different strokes for different folks, even within a family. I do not condemn anyone for how they mourn with their hard-earned money.

Still, I am very uncomfortable with lavish displays of wealth on any occasion, especially in times of hardship and lack for most others,” she said in the article.

True to her wishes, her funeral service and burial were modest, reflecting her life and celebrating her legacy rather than a grand display of mourning her death.

Legacy

Born 31 May 1952, in Obosi, Anambra State, the music icon’s career was a tapestry of talents. It began in the early 1980s with the release of her debut album, For the Love of You. She became a household name with her blend of highlife, pop, and traditional African sounds. Songs like “One Love” and “You and I (We Are One)” became anthems of unity and social consciousness.

Ms Onwenu was not just a musician but also a respected broadcaster, actress, and politician. She served as the Executive Director of the National Centre for Women Development and used her platform to advocate for women’s rights and social justice.

Her impact was not limited to entertainment; she was a passionate voice in the fight against corruption and national unity.

She is survived by her two sons, who honoured her burial wishes by ensuring that the ceremonies were conducted with the dignity and privacy she had requested.

