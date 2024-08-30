Fast-rising Nigerian artiste Markiss Lulu has released his latest single, “Jalla Jalaluhu. ” This dynamic and soul-stirring track showcases his blend of Afrobeat and traditional Nigerian influences.
The release follows the success of his previous hits, including “Runaway” and “Iya MI,” and continues to build on his growing reputation for pushing the boundaries of modern music.
The singer described “Jalla Jalaluhu” as a masterful fusion of rhythm and lyrics, drawing from Northern Nigeria’s rich spiritual heritage.
With its captivating beat and profound message, the singer says the single is expected to resonate deeply with listeners, further establishing Markiss Lulu as a leading force in the music industry.
With a career spanning over a decade, Markiss Lulu has released several critically acclaimed albums and singles, earning him a dedicated fan base and numerous awards.
“Jalla Jalaluhu” is available on all major platforms
