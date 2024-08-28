A famous Nigerian music video director, Thankgod Omori, popularly known as TG Omori, has bemoaned a failed kidney transplant at a Lagos hospital.

The award-winning filmmaker went public with details of his battle with kidney disease in a series of social media posts on Wednesday.

TG Omori, famous for shooting some of Asake’s standout videos, revealed he got a Kidney donor and sought prayers for speedy recovery.

The 29-year-old wrote, “Yesterday, my only brother gave me one of his kidneys so I could live again.”

“One year after my kidney crashed, I just had a failed transplant at st Nicolas Lagos. Pray for me.”

“Went into this theater 3 times, wasn’t just destined to die today.”

In a series of Instastory posts, the music video director shared images of himself lying in a hospital bed with tears streaming down his face.

He also urged Nigerians to pray for him and revealed that he was operated upon thrice.

TG Omori, who is known to live a private life, also revealed that his Kidneys failed over a year ago.

Following his posts, Nigerians dug up a 2023 tweet in which he revealed how fake drinks ruined his health.

“It’s all fun and jokes, but fake drinks left me hospitalised most of this year,” he tweeted.

Fake drinks

In 2023, NAFDAC raised the alarm over the proliferation of fake and adulterated drinks in Nigeria, adding that the toxins found in fake beverages can cause inflammation and scarring of the liver, leading to liver damage, and can also cause kidney damage, by increasing the risk of kidney stones, leading to kidney failure.

The agency also clamped down on fake drink manufacturers nationwide.

Healthline states that kidney failure happens when the kidneys can no longer effectively filter waste from the blood. In its early stages, it may not present noticeable symptoms.

Similar Cases

TG Omori is not the first Nigerian celebrity to undergo a failed kidney transplant.

A Nigerian media personality, Emma Ugolee, in 2011 was diagnosed with stage five kidney disease. He, however, had a successful kidney transplant in 2012 after over 100 surgeries as well as procedures during his 10-year battle with kidney failure.

Babatunde Okungbowa, a Nigerian singer known as OJB Jezreel or OJB, suffered from kidney disease and gave up the ghost in 2016, three years after a successful surgery in India.

Most recently, rapper Eedris Abdulkareem went public with his kidney ailment in July 2022, and a month later, the singer successfully underwent a kidney transplant.

Since entering the industry in 2018, TG Omori has built an impressive portfolio directing music videos for Olamide, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tekno, Kizz Daniel, Fireboy DML, Falz, Timaya, Naira Marley, Asake, and others.

