The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has issued a new directive regarding suspending its president, veteran singer Pretty Okafor.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that PMAN’s National Working Committee (NWC) suspended Mr Okafor over multiple violations of the organisation’s constitution, financial misappropriation, and other offences.

However, during his appearance on TVC, Mr Okafor dismissed PMAN’s NWC allegations against him, noting that they were motivated by greed and selfishness.

In a recent development, NEC confirmed the upholding of Mr Okafor’s suspension in a statement sent to this newspaper on Monday.

The statement partly read: “The NEC directs the National Working Committee (NWC) to maintain the status quo regarding the suspension of Mr Pretty Okafor and the Chapter Governors/Sole Administrators. The NWC should take no further actions concerning these suspensions until the PMAN Constitution conducts a full hearing. This decision ensures fairness and adherence to due process.

“By Article 13 (C) (ii) of the PMAN Constitution, the NEC has resolved to appoint a National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) consisting of a Chairman and four (4) other members. The NDC is mandated to investigate the allegations of misconduct and breaches of the Constitution or Code of Conduct by Mr Pretty Okafor and the Chapter Governors/Sole Administrators, as referred to by the NWC.”

Disciplinary committee

Additionally, NEC announced the formation of a National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) to investigate the allegations that resulted in Mr Okafor’s suspension.

According to NEC, the five-member disciplinary committee would ensure a comprehensive and unbiased review of the allegations and uphold principles of fairness and integrity throughout the proceedings.

“The NEC acknowledges the constitution of the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) to address the allegations of misconduct levelled against Mr Pretty Okafor and the suspended Chapter Governors/Sole Administrators. The members of the NDC have been carefully selected to ensure a fair and impartial review process by Article 13 (C) (ii) of the PMAN Constitution.

“The committee is composed of the following individuals: Chairman: Comrade Chuku Uchena James (Ebonyi State); Member: Comrade Aralola Olamuyiwa (Lagos State) —Member: Comrade Jack Sydney Asuwani (Abuja FCT), Member: Comrade Lady Golda C Njimbeako Alexander (Imo State) and Member: Comrade Robert Udende (Benue State)”, the statement noted.

The NEC further stated that the NDC would have the authority, as outlined in the PMAN Constitution, to summon any association member for questioning regarding allegations of misconduct or violations of the Constitution or Code of Conduct.

Moreover, the NEC emphasised that the disciplinary committee would carefully consider any statements or evidence provided by the member with the allegations and thoroughly review all pertinent documents.

More so, NDC would conduct interviews with the complainant, the member, and their respective witnesses—ensuring adherence to the principles of natural justice and ultimately submitting appropriate recommendations to the NWC

Okafor’s return

Additionally, NEC requested that Mr Okafor return to Nigeria to present a comprehensive defence against the allegations levelled against him before the disciplinary committee.

While commending the NWC’s efforts to protect the association’s integrity, NEC stressed the importance of ensuring that all decisions are made strictly with due process and fairness.

The NEC urged all members to maintain their composure and unity as they navigate challenging times and strive to improve our cherished association.

“The NDC will allow Mr Okafor to present all relevant evidence and clarify his actions to the committee. The NEC resolves to maintain transparency and unity within PMAN. Moving forward, the NEC will actively oversee significant matters to prevent any lapses in communication or decision-making that could harm the association’s reputation.

“The NEC instructs the NWC to issue a press release immediately across all platforms and media channels initially used to announce the suspension of Mr Pretty Okafor and the affected Chapter Governors/Sole Administrators. This step is necessary to mitigate further damage to the association’s public image and assure members and stakeholders of our commitment to a fair and just resolution.”

Guilt finding

The NEC further stated that the suspension of any member, including the President, must follow a guilty finding by the disciplinary committee, as outlined in Article 18 (A) of the PMAN Constitution.

“The NEC notes that no such committee had been duly appointed to address the allegations against Mr. Pretty Okafor, rendering the suspension procedurally improper.

“The NEC reiterates that, under Article 18 (D) of the PMAN Constitution, a member shall not be fined, suspended, or expelled from the association without being given a reasonable opportunity to be heard in person. The NEC is committed to upholding due process and ensuring that all actions taken are fair and just.”

PMAN was founded in 1984 by the late singers Christy Essien-Igbokwe and Sunny Okosun to guide, protect and promote the interests of musicians in Nigeria.

Mr Okafor became PMAN President in October 2016 and was re-elected in October 2023.

