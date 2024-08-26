Afrobeats musician Bisade Ologunde, known as Lagbaja, has returned to the music scene after years of hiatus.
Lagbaja, known for wearing a mask as part of his persona, has not released any songs or albums in recent years.
Additionally, the founder of Opatradikoncept’s last public appearance was at the 2022 AMVCA, where he performed alongside Rema.
Since then, the singer whose music shaped the late 90s and early 2000s has been out of the news.
But in June, rumours of Lagbaja’s death, a musician who believes in social reform through music, spread across social media.
Since the rumours emerged, no evidence has supported or refuted the claim until 25 August.
The return
Lagbaja returned to the public eye and music scene with Fireboy’s fourth album, ‘Adedamola’.
Fireboy announced on his X page that his fourth album, ‘Adedamola’, would be released on 29 August.
When Fireboy DML unveiled the album tracks on Sunday, Lagbaja was listed among the featured singers.
Fireboy collaborated with Lagbaja on his fourteen-track album’s sixth track, titled ‘Back N Forth’.
Other notable artistes featured on the album are Seun Kuti, Lojay, the American singer-songwriter Jon Baptiste, and the renowned DJ, musician, and producer Spinall.
The tracks are ‘Iseoluwa’, ‘Call me’, ‘Ecstasy’, ‘Hell and Back’, ‘Letting Go’, ‘Back n Forth’, ‘Ready’, and ‘Wande’s Bop’, ‘Change your Life‘, ‘Obaa Sima’, ‘Need me’, ‘Yawa’, ‘Every Day’, and ‘Jon’s Interlude’.
The album, Adedamola, comes two years after he released his third album ‘Playboy’ on 5 August 2022.
Fireboy
Fireboy DML, 28, rose to fame with his single ‘Jealous’, initially featured on YBNL Nation’s 2018 collaborative album ‘YBNL Mafia Family’ and re-released on 25 March 2019.
His debut studio album, ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps’, was released in 2019, followed by his sophomore album, ‘Apollo’ on 17 August 2020.
Since joining rapper Olamide YBNL Nation, Fireboy has registered his name in the music industry and won several awards.
In 2019, he was named Most Promising Act of the Year and became the first African artist to perform on the main stage at the 2022 BET Awards.
He won ‘Listener’s Choice’ and was nominated for ‘Song of the Year’ for ‘Jealous’ at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.
In 2021, he was honoured as African Fan’s Favourite at the All Africa Music Awards and won ‘Best Afrobeat Single’ for ‘Peru’ at the 2022 Headies.
