Nigerian music icon D’Banj recently held a star-studded album listening session at the W Bar Lounge in Ikoyi, Lagos, graced by Phyno, Bella Shmurda, Odumodu Black, DJ Neptune, Larry Gaga, and DJ Spinall, among other celebrities.

He discussed his new album and the evolution of his music, especially his sound, at the event.

The packed audience got a front-row peek into the fascinating mind of the Koko Master as he sat down with Joey, host of The Listening Room, to unravel the riveting backstories behind his 13-track new album, The Entertainer D’Sequel.

Powered by DKM and DB Records in partnership with Temple Company and Gamma, the event drew other celebrities such as Gideon Okeke, Ehis Dadaboi, Sunday Are, Osi Suave, Mimi Onalaja, Jimmie Akinsola, VJ Adams, Bisola Bata, Damilola Ogunsi, Avala, Iyabo Ojo, and Keturah King. Pepsi, Glenfiddich, Legend Twist, and Belaire also backed the ceremony.

While reflecting on the significance of the original album, D’Banj stated, “At the time, ‘The Entertainer’ was the best representation of me. I always told people I was not a musician but an entertainer. Listening to that album, you’ll see it’s everything I stand for.”

The robust conversation between Joey and D’Banj on stage about the album’s creative processes showed the singer’s mastery of his art. DJ Crowdkontroller punctuated the session with a track-by-track album rotation, which threw the entire floor into a party mood.

As he celebrates 20 years in the industry, D’banj likened the sequel to an updated version of his earlier work. He said: “Fast-forward to now, especially as I am celebrating the 20th anniversary, I thought just to go back and pick up what I am best known for and present it to the world. It’s like an updated iOS. ‘The Entertainer: D’Sequel’ is me presenting that updated iOS.”

He also discussed his latest single, ‘Koko’. “The word koko is taken from my journey 20 years ago, with ‘Tongolo’ being the first single. I realised that in those 20 years, Koko had meant different things to me at different times. What it meant in 2004 isn’t what it means today. Knowing that I would celebrate 20 years of my journey, I just had to get myself in that frame,” he said.

Regarding collaborations on his latest album, D’banj expressed his admiration for his colleagues and justified the choice of the featured artistes.

He said: “Some people were inspiring me as a young African artiste trying to do it in 2004—the likes of Awilo, Wyclef Jean, Akon, and Youssou N’Dour. Wyclef has always been a legend, mentor, and supporter of the culture. He has always encouraged and collaborated with us throughout the years.”

Other collaborators on the album include Phyno, Timaya, Kayswitch, Zlatan, Chechi Sarai, Peruzzi, and the Egypt 80 band.

