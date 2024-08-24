Asake, the Nigerian hitmaker known for his unique fusion of Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Fuji, returned with his third studio album, ‘Lungu Boy.”

The album was highly anticipated following the success of Mr. Money With the Vibes (2022) and Work of Art (2023). The third studio album was released on 9 August.

The 13-track album features a star-studded list of artistes like Wizkid, Travis Scott, Stormzy, Central Cee, and Ludmilla, blending Afrobeats with global sounds.

“Lungu Boy” broke streaming records, amassing 15.4 million Spotify streams in its first five days, surpassing Davido’s “Timeless,” It also debuted on the Billboard 200, marking a significant cultural moment for Afrobeats and showcasing Asake’s international reach through diverse collaborations.

The album title, “Lungu Boy”, holds deep cultural significance. In Southwestern Nigeria, “Lungu” refers to a secluded corner or space, often associated with hidden activities or comfort zones.

For Asake, “Lungu” symbolises his origins and connection to the streets, reflecting his loyalty to the grassroots and his journey from obscurity to global fame. The term captures his essence—a “street boy” finding his place in a world much more significant than his humble beginnings.

Track Analysis

The album starts with “Start,” where Asake samples Asa’s “Eye Adaba.” The track sets a confident tone with lines like “Mr. Money killing show / Anywhere I enter, it’s a big intro.” It’s a declaration of intent, emphasising positivity and a free-spirited mindset. Yet, as the album progresses, the momentum wavers.

“Mr. Money Sound (MMS)” follows, featuring Wizkid in a reflective mood. It was a laudable and hyped feature with the Grammy award-winning artiste. The track’s laid-back production and introspective lyrics evoke a sense of nostalgia, but Asake’s contribution feels subdued, lacking the energy that fans have come to expect.

The third track, “Mood,” introduces Afro-Caribbean elements as Asake sings in a mix of English and Spanish. The song delves into the complexities of fame, but the experiment falls short of the depth achieved on previous records like “Yoga.” The Spanish verses, while innovative, feel more like an exercise in style than substance.

“Worldwide” and “Active” aim for an international audience, with Travis Scott lending his voice to the latter. Despite the hype surrounding these collaborations, the tracks struggle to capture the raw energy that defines Asake’s sound. “Active,” with its fusion of urban fuji and log drums, attempts to recreate the magic of earlier hits but ultimately falls flat.

“Suru,” featuring Stormzy, is a nod to patience and perseverance, drawing inspiration from Haruna Ishola’s classic. Yet, the track’s production, seemingly tailored for the UK Afrobeats scene, fails to embrace Asake’s cultural roots fully. The talking drums and indigenous elements are relegated to the background, resulting in a track that feels disconnected from its intended message.

As the album continues, tracks like “Skating” and “I Swear” highlight a recurring issue: uninspired lyricism. “Skating” explores Asake’s newfound hobby, but the hook and delivery lack the vibrancy of his earlier work. Similarly, “I Swear” rehashes themes of luxury and self-importance without adding anything fresh to the narrative.

The album’s midsection starts with “Wave,” featuring Central Cee. Produced by Magicsticks, the track brings back some of the spark missing in earlier songs. “Mentally” and “Uh Yeah” follow suit, returning to the energetic, dance-inducing sound that Asake is known for. These tracks stand out as highlights, driven by Sarz’s impeccable production and Asake’s infectious delivery.

Standout tracks

Despite the album’s inconsistencies, there are moments where Asake’s brilliance shines through. “Mentally,” with its house music influences, is a testament to Sarz’s production prowess. The track blends Afrobeats, EDM, and log drums, creating a hypnotic soundscape that perfectly complements Asake’s vocals.

Another standout is “Uh Yeah,” a party anthem that combines Fuji, EDM, and Jersey club music. The track’s high-energy beats and catchy hooks make it a surefire hit, reminiscent of the pulsating vibes on Mr. Money With the Vibes.

The closing track, “Fuji Vibes,” is a fan favourite that pays homage to Asake’s Fuji influences. The live-performance energy, fast-paced drums, and nostalgic references to Adewale Ayuba’s Ijo Fuji create a fitting finale for the album. The track encapsulates the fusion of traditional and modern elements that define Asake’s sound.

Production analysis

Production-wise, the album features contributions from heavyweights like P. Priime, Sarz, Magicsticks, and SAK-PASE.

While the production quality is top-notch, the disconnect between the beats and Asake’s artistic vision is apparent.

Tracks like “Suru” and “Whine” suffer from production choices prioritising international appeal over cultural authenticity. The absence of long-time collaborators Olamide and Magicsticks on essential tracks leaves a noticeable void, as Asake’s signature sound feels diluted in places.

Themes

Thematically, “Lungu Boy” explores the tension between local identity and global success.

Asake’s journey from the streets of Lagos to international stardom is a central motif, but the album’s execution is uneven. While tracks like “MMS” and “Mood” touch on the complexities of fame, the overall narrative lacks depth.

The album leans heavily on party vibes and surface-level storytelling, leaving little room for introspection or growth.

This shift is particularly evident in the way Asake handles his cultural references.

On previous albums, he seamlessly blended street slang, Yoruba proverbs, and indigenous sounds to create a unique voice. In “Lungu Boy,” these elements are present but often overshadowed by attempts to cater to a broader audience. The result is an album that feels like it’s caught between two worlds—neither fully embracing its roots nor committing to its crossover ambitions.

Flaws

“Lungu Boy” is a commercial project with the potential for success in today’s streaming era. With guest features from A-list artistes like Wizkid, Travis Scott, and Central Cee, the album is poised for mass appeal.

However, to achieve global recognition, Asake sacrificed the authenticity and raw energy that made him a household name. The album’s flaws are hard to ignore. Weak songwriting, uninspired delivery, and mismatched production choices plague several tracks.

The absence of critical collaborators like Olamide and Magicsticks results in a disjointed project that lacks the cohesion of his previous efforts. Fans looking for the swagger, streetwise storytelling, and catchy hooks that defined “Mr. Money With the Vibes” will find themselves longing for the Asake of old.

While evolution is a natural part of any artiste’s journey, “Lungu Boy” feels more like a detour than a step forward. The album tries to balance local identity with global aspirations but loses sight of what makes Asake unique. The project will likely perform well on the charts, but its lasting impact is questionable.

Verdict

“Lungu Boy,” a narrative experiment, shows that Asake is not solely grounded in his street roots. The album straddles the line between local identity and international ambitions. While the title focuses on street culture, the album’s content reveals a more polished and globally oriented direction. This shift raises the question: Has Asake diluted his core identity in pursuing crossover appeal?

“Lungu Boy” is a mixed bag that offers glimpses of Asake’s brilliance but ultimately falls short of expectations. While there are standout tracks and moments of creative experimentation, the album is bogged down by inconsistent execution and a lack of focus. For fans of Asake’s earlier work, “Lungu Boy” may feel like a step in the wrong direction—a project that misses the mark despite its lofty ambitions.

While Asake’s project aims for artistic evolution and a global crossover, it struggles to capture the essence that made his previous works shine.

