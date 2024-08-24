After captivating her fans with ‘Blood Tonic’, her sophomore release for 2024, Afropop sensation Guchi returns in style.

Launching into the latter part of the year, Guchi teams up with Afrobeats producer Tuzi for her latest track, ‘No Touching’.

‘No Touching’ celebrates women’s experiences of navigating attraction towards potential long-term partners while choosing abstinence.

The singer says overcoming the allure of lust, attraction, and admiration is a central theme of the song.

Highlighting the importance of self-love and distinguishing between desire and genuine appreciation, Guchi, who adds that she reaffirms her unwavering belief in love while exhibiting her captivating artistry, describes the track as one that radiates the joy and positivity uniquely experienced when in love.

Guchi’s new track, ‘No Touching,’ draws inspiration from James Brown’s classic ‘I Got You (I Feel Good) ‘but with a unique twist. Guchi adds her catchy phrase, ‘paranranranran Na your love dey make me feel good,’ seamlessly blending classic funk elements with contemporary Afrobeat rhythms.

This blend creates a fresh and nostalgic track that is quite appealing to fans of both genres.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Craftmanship

Tuzi’s production complements Guchi’s lively vocals, crafting a fresh and nostalgic track.

His arrangement provides ample space for Guchi to showcase her dynamic vocal range, infused with the infectious energy that her fans adore.

The singer had embarked on a four-month music hiatus which may feel like an eternity to her dedicated followers.

She, however, said the break allowed her to reassess her artistic direction and approach. She emphasised the importance of taking time for re-evaluation despite being frequently praised for her prolific output and consistent industry presence.

Since her debut single four years ago, Guchi has established herself as one female artiste to look out for and secured a coveted “Rookie of the Year” nomination at Nigeria’s music awards, “The Headies.”

Her music repertoire comprises EP “I am Guchi,” along with singles like “Benzema,” the TikTok sensation “Jennifer,” “All over you,”

No Touching is available for streaming and download on all preferred digital music platforms.

Audiomack Embedd:

Stream/Buy/Download

Watch on YouTube

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

