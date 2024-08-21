On Tuesday, Nigerians woke up to a video of veteran singer Friday Igwe, aka Baba Fryo, accusing skit maker turned musician Nasboi of using lyrics from his iconic 1994 hit “Denge Pose” without permission in his latest song, “Short Skirt.”

The viral video sparked online debate and reignited discussions about copyright infringement within the Nigerian entertainment industry.

However, the situation took a surprising twist when a follow-up video revealed that the conflict was a publicity stunt.

The online skit showed that the controversy was part of a pre-planned collaboration between Baba Fryo and Nasboi, designed to create buzz and draw attention to Nasboi’s new song.

Nearly 30 years after its release, “Denge Pose” has seemingly become a vehicle for Baba Fryo’s career revival, a tactic reminiscent of skit maker Brain Jotter’s resurrection of Mike Ejeagha’s 1983 classic “Gwo Gwo Gwo” through his viral dance content.

Publicity stunts have become increasingly common in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

Often used to promote new work, generate massive publicity, or even facilitate a return to the spotlight after a hiatus, these strategies can either be successful or disastrously backfire. Over the years, entertainers like Davido, Tiwa Savage, Bobrisky, Skibii, and Zfancy have garnered attention through staged controversies.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Such stunts can result in significant backlash and lasting reputational damage when poorly executed.

Copyright claims

In the earlier Instagram video, Baba Fryo voiced his displeasure over what he referred to as “continuous copyright infringement.”

The singer said, “This [copyright infringement] has been ongoing for a while, and I am not pleased with it. I intend to take action now. In Nasboi’s song ‘Short Skirt,’ he has used a line from my song, which goes, ‘They go dey pose, them go dey denge denge dem go pose.’”

“Anyone who knows Nasboi should inform him to reach me before water pass garri (before the situation escalates). I am unhappy about this. I want this to be the last instance of anyone copying my music without permission.”

However, under Nigerian copyright law, creators hold exclusive rights to their works, including reproduction and adaptation. The Copyright Act allows for legal remedies in infringement cases, which Baba Fryo hinted he was ready to pursue.

The plot twist

Nasboi’s aftermath skit shows the skit maker brainstorming ways to promote his new song with a friend (Mc Lively) that he “gets dragged” by Baba Fryo for using a sample of “Denge Pose.”

The plan involved creating buzz by having Baba Fryo publicly accuse him of copyright theft. This led blogs and news outlets to focus on the controversy, boosting the song’s attention.

In the next scene, Nasboi is shown talking to Baba Fryo, encouraging him to harshly criticise him publicly, saying that if the veteran singer does so, Nigerians will take the matter seriously and believe the allegations.

While some fans saw through the stunt, others were amused by how the issue played out.

The skit aligns with the growing trend of entertainers using controversies and orchestrated disputes as promotional strategies.

Analysis

Nasboi’s transition from skit-making to music has been marked by a diverse promotional style, which was evident in his “Umbrella” (2023) and “Small Money” (2024).

Analysis by PREMIUM TIMES shows Nasboi sampled the disputed “Denge” line from 0:38 to 0:44 and again from 1:25 to 1:28 in his 2-minute, 44-second “Short skirt.”

The lyrics, which translate to “they will dance and pose,” capture the spirit of self-expression and confidence. The song is an ode to women’s beauty and references prominent female celebrities like “Ayra Starr” and “Tiwa Savage,” with a recurring theme of admiration for fashionable women.

A closer look suggests that the staged music controversy with his featured line could signal a comeback for Baba Fryo to the spotlight, who has been relatively quiet musically.

The follow-up skit could also be viewed as a quick strategy to compensate Baba Fryo, possibly due to the music earning ratio over the years. In 2020, the veteran singer experienced financial struggles and business setbacks. He sought assistance for family health concerns, prompting supportive responses from industry colleagues.

The intellectual property twist may also raise broader questions about copyright law enforcement in Nigeria. Slack enforcement often disadvantages creators, who have to rely on public disputes rather than legal protections to assert their rights.

Baba Fryo made waves in the 1990s with his catchy Afro-reggae beats. He was a prominent figure in the ghetto music scene of Ajegunle, Lagos, and became known for his unique style and persona, including his iconic eye patch.

Watch Nasboi’s “Short Skirt” visualiser below

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

