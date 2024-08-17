Goodnews Emuemu, known as Gnewzy, a Nigerian singer, recently shared the ransom details about his abduction.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the singer who was kidnapped on 29 April at Eklat road in Ughelli, Delta State, was released on 3 May, six days after being held captive by gunmen.

The abductors, after the kidnap, contacted Dilly Umenyiora, the CEO of Eric Many Records, the label that Gnewzy is signed to, demanding a hefty ransom for the singer’s release.

Mr Umenyiora confirmed the release of Gnewzy, also claiming the record has paid part payments to the abductors without revealing the exact amount.

Over three months after the Afrobeats sensation was released, he revealed in a recent interview with HipTV the amount paid for his freedom.

He said, “They paid a ransom. It was a ransom of about $200,000.”

Kidnap

Gnewzy, famous for his ‘Sneakers’ single, recounted the incident, saying he was with his brother and manager Obas9ice when they found themselves attacked by kidnappers who wore police uniforms. Obas9ice, however, narrowly escaped kidnap.

He explained, “I went on a radio tour of Delta. After the whole tour, to round it up, it was a Sunday, so I said, let me just put up a little listening party. It was Sunday, and we all prepared for the party; I performed. We left for the apartment that we were in. After a while, my brother said he wanted to pick somebody up. I was like, let me go with you since everyone was sleeping late. We went to where we wanted to pick the person, but the person was no longer willing to follow us. We were going home, and around a U-turn, the kidnappers closed in on us.

‘‘About two or three of them wore uniforms. Initially, I thought they were police. I didn’t mind because I didn’t have anything on me. So I was like, let’s go. We thought we were going to the police station; they headed for Port Harcourt Road. So we got to one certain point. They stopped and dragged my brother out. He was initially trying to struggle with them, but they told him they were going to shoot him if he didn’t come out. He was told to run into the bush, or else they would shoot him. He did as they said. We initially thought someone was using me to get to my label boss.’’

Fair treatment

Contrary to what many would have expected, the Afrobeats and rap singer said he was not maltreated during the six days of abduction.

He said, “They then covered my face with something. They took me on Sunday and released me on Friday. They even fed me and did not beat me. They gave me food and told me I should not do anything funny or else they would fuck me up.”

Shortly after his abduction, the University of Benin graduate released “Maneuver” featuring Native Records’ Afrobeats rapper and hit-maker Odumodublvck.

