The family of late gospel singer Aduke Ajayi, known as Aduke Gold, has revealed her cause of death.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Aduke Gold died on Monday at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State.

There have been conflicting reports about her cause of death that flooded social media, including that from a journalist and owner of YES FM in Ibadan, Yemi Sonde.

In the now-viral video, Mr Sonde, during a programme on YES 101.7 FM, alleged that Aduke Gold died during a fibroids removal surgery.

However, the late singer’s brother, Aderogbo Ajayi, a pastor, during a viral interview with Gbeborun9ja on Thursday, said claims about Aduke Gold’s cause of death were false.

Mr Ajayi said: “She was ill; she had cervical cancer (a type of cancer that starts in the cervix—the lower, narrow part of the uterus (womb) that connects to the vagina). She was taken to UCH in Ibadan, but unfortunately, she died. We have gotten the death certificate, and whoever is spreading false information should stop. Our daughter was ill; she had cervical cancer, and to the Glory of God, she rested on Monday, the 12th of August.

“All the information spreading around about the cause of her death is false. The press is not doing the right thing, and I don’t know why it’s like that. Instead of getting information from the right source, they spread rumours. She (Aduke Gold) started as a choir member in our church (name undisclosed) and rose to stardom. She was faithful and committed to this church.”

Burial

Mr Ajayi further stated that the singer will be buried on 23 August at an undisclosed location.

“I’m her elder brother and like a father to her because we’re from the same father but different mothers. I started nurturing her in 1993 after the death of our father and from secondary to university, but unfortunately, we experienced her sudden death.

“We held a family meeting and decided that the burial would take place on the 23rd of August, with several outlined programmes. On the 21st, there will be a candlelight,” he added.

Born on 16 March 1990, Aduke Gold bagged a History and International Relations degree from Lagos State University, supported by a scholarship.

She also had diplomas in Montessori education, Child Psychology, and other fields.

The late singer adopted the stage name Aduke Gold upon the advice of her mentor, gospel legend Tope Alabi.

The evergreen artiste, the CEO of MatGold pastries and MatGold Bamini Montessori schools, was single.

