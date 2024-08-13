Nigerian music stars Rema and Tems have proudly secured a spot on former US president Barrack Obama’s Summer playlist, a testament to the global recognition of their talent.

As part of Obama’s years-long tradition of sharing lists of his favourite books, music, and movies twice a year, the 44-track playlist is a fascinating reflection of Obama’s diverse and eclectic music taste, proving he is a fan of some of Nigeria’s Afrobeats acts.

The playlist is a rich blend of genres, including GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be,” Saweetie’s “My Best,” Tems’ “Love Me, Jeje,” Rema’s ‘‘Yayo’’, Moneybagg Yo and Morgan Wallen’s genre-blending “Whiskey Whiskey,” 2Pac’s “How Do U Want It” and Common’s “The People.”

Obama’s 2023 Summer Playlist included Ayra Starr’s ‘Sability’ and Burna Boy’s ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ featuring 21 Savage. They are alongside music superstars such as 2Pac, Dr. Dre, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson, Mavin Gaye, and Ella Fitzgerald.

Full list below

Barack Obama’s Summer 2024 Playlist:

Shaboozey: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Charli XCX: “365”

Billie Eilish: “Chihiro”

Tems: “Love Me Jeje”

Artemas: “I Like the Way You Kiss Me”

Tommy Richman: “Million Dollar Baby”

Hope Tala: “I Can’t Even Cry”

Blackstreet: “No Diggity” [ft. Dr. Dre and Queen Pen]

Enny: “Charge It”

Carminho: “O Quarto (Soundtrack Version)”

Calimossa: “What’s in the Tea?”

Hubert Sumlin & Keith Richards: “I Love the Life I Live, I Live the Life I Love”

PJ Morton: “Say So” [ft. Jojo]

Cleo Sol: “Why Don’t You”

The Miracles: “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me”

H.E.R.: “Process”

2Pac: “How Do U Want It” [ft. K-Ci and Jojo]

Sting: “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free”

Lucinda Williams: “Unsuffer Me”

Jill Scott: “Golden”

The Rolling Stones: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

Saweetie: “My Best”

Charles Mingus: “Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting”

Norah Jones: “Come Away With Me”

Common: “The People”

Etta James: “Don’t Cry Baby”

Chris Jedi, Gaby Music, & Dei V: “Bad Boy” [ft. Anuel AA and Ozuna]

Rema: “Yayo”

Bonny Light Horseman: “Old Dutch”

Willow: “Symptom of Life”

Moneybagg Yo: “Whiskey Whiskey” [ft. Morgan Wallen]

Myles Smith: “Stargazing”

GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion: “Wanna Be”

Tyla, Gunna, & Skillibeng: “Jump”

Bad Bunny & Feid: “Perro Negro”

Paul Russell: “Lil Boo Thang”

Digable Planets: “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)”

Bob Marley & the Wailers: “Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)”

Nick Drake: “One of These Things First”

Bob Dylan: “Silvio”

Pharoah Sanders: “Love Is Everywhere”

The Supremes: “Where Did Our Love Go?”

Beyoncé: “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Samara Joy: “Someone to Watch Over Me” [ft. Pasquale Grasso

