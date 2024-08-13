On Monday night, Peter ‘Mr P’ Okoye shared more insight about their family feud and dismissed claims by his twin, Paul, that he petitioned the EFCC to arrest him on multiple charges, including diverting P-Square’s money and unexplained wealth.

Earlier, Peter broke his silence, alleging that Paul teamed up with Jude, their older brother, to marginalise and humiliate him.

Two weeks earlier, in an infamous no-holds-barred interview with City FM, Paul (Rudeboy) said his brother, Peter, petitioned the EFCC to arrest him on multiple charges, including diverting P-Square’s money and unexplained wealth.

Paul also confirmed Psquare’s split.

However, in a five-part post on his social media handles, Peter challenged Paul to provide evidence and added that his petition was against Jude, their former manager, and Ifeoma, his wife.

Shocking discovery

Among several allegations, Peter said he shockingly discovered a secret company, allegedly owned by their brother Jude and his wife. This discovery changed their family dynamics and contributed to the end of the much-loved music group P-Square.

“Peter, Paul and Jude own a management company called Northside Entertainment, which we use to manage all of P-SQUARE’s affairs. One day, I discovered another company with a similar name, but this one was called Northside Music instead of Northside Entertainment.

“This surprised me, so I decided to investigate further and guess what? To my shock, the founders and directors of this secret company were none other than JUDE Okoye and his wife, Ifeoma Okoye, and the registered address was the family home of JUDE’s wife. Still in shock, I knew I had to talk to PAUL about it. I approached him at least four times, asking if he knew anything about this secret company and the whereabouts of some of P-SQUARE’s royalties. Each time I met with him, he denied knowing anything about it.

“The real story goes back to the shocking discovery I made, but what got me very upset was finding out that for years, millions of dollars and hundreds of millions of Naira were being secretly diverted into this secret company’s account, Northside Music from our own company, ‘Northside Entertainment’. This was not just a minor issue – it was a massive betrayal that had been going on for several years.”

Read Peter’s statement below.

