Asake’s third album gained over 5.86 million Spotify streams on its opening day, and on its first day, Lungu Boy beat Davido’s Timeless album, which stood at 4.9 million streams.

For a Nigerian album on global Spotify, ‘Lungu Boy’ also set a new record for the biggest opening day global streams, with 9.2 million.

‘MMS’, the second track of the album, recorded 870,577 streams on its first day of release on Spotify Nigeria, beating Wizkids ‘IDK’, which was at 626,000 million streams on its opening day.

‘Lungu Boy’ surpasses the opening day streams of any project released this year as it attained 3.03 million streams on Spotify Nigeria on its second release day.

It is the biggest second-day streaming for any album in 2024. The single also made history on Apple Music US chart, becoming the highest charting Nigerian album previously held by Burna Boys ‘I Told Them’ and Davido’s ‘Timeless’.

On the Apple Music UK chart, ‘Lungu Boy’ has become No. 1, making it Asake’s third album to attain such a milestone since the release of his debut, ‘Mr Money With The Vibes, ’ and his sophomore album, ‘Work of Art.’

Since breaking into the mainstream, Asake has been on a roll, topping global music charts and churning hit after hit. His debut album, Mr. Money With The Vibe, won Album of the Year 2023 at the Headies Awards. ‘Lonely at the Top’ from his second album, Work of Art, set the record for the longest charting song on Turn Table.

For three years, Asake has served breathtaking, body-moving, mind-stimulating hit songs that have made him relevant in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

