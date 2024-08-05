In August 2023, controversial singer Portable surprised Nigerians by confirming his romantic relationship with the late Alaafin of Oyo Lamidi Adeyemi III’s wife, Queen Dami.

Queen Dami, one of the late Alaafin’s runaway wives, made headlines in November 2020 when she fled his palace, leaving her marriage to the traditional ruler behind.

She later apologised to the monarch, saying her friends misled her and would cause a stir in June 2023 after she sought love online during actor Lege Miami’s online reality dating show.

Her relationship with Portable, a controversial singer, has been a subject of public interest and scrutiny since she was previously married to a first-class Nigerian traditional ruler.

It has also been one for the books as they have expressed their feelings for each other, but this is not without some online catfights now and then.

For instance, in April, Portable called out the mom-of-one (she bore the Alaafin a son in February 2020) over her inability to bear him(Portable) a child. ‘‘You said I have children every year; why did you refuse to have kids for me,’’ the outspoken singer said.

But the story is different four months later.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

My star

In his latest Instagram post, Portable shows off his romantic side by referring to his lover as his ‘star’ on her 27th birthday. This post, shared with his millions of followers, is a public declaration of his love and a sign that their relationship is still going strong despite the challenges they’ve faced.

Showering his love on Queen Damilola, the ‘Zazzu Zeh’ shared a beautiful photo of her dressed in a black dress with sweet captions.

The Ogun-born singer’s Instagram post read, “Happy Birthday Mummy Oba, My star, Queen, Alayo. I fly with you forever. God bless your new age.”

On Portable’s 30th birthday, Queen Damilola celebrated and appreciated him for being her rock and best friend.

The mother of one wrote, “Happy birthday to my amazing man. You bring so much love, laughter, and happiness into my life. Thank you for being my rock and best friend. Cheers to another year of adventures together.”

Portable, who boasted about having six wives despite four baby mamas, responded to the wishes by referring to Queen Damilola as his Queen and adding a love emoji.

Background

This wasn’t the first time Portable, known for his controversy, would publicly express his love for his partners after previously calling them out.

In April, Portable called out his wife, Bewaji, for omitting his name in her birthday post. He was upset at her and questioned why she would refer to herself as “Queen of myself” instead of the usual “Queen of Portable.”

He claimed he made her the strong woman people refer to her as urging her to respect herself.

In June, he praised his wife while criticising baby mama Ashabi Simple for allegedly taking his influential jobs. The musician told her to be loyal like his first wife.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

