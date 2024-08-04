Award-winning singer Yemi Alade has been selected to record and perform the theme song for the highly anticipated Cartoon Network’s Nigerian superhero animation, the Iyanu superhero animated series deeply rooted in Nigerian culture and mythology, which will debut in 2025.

It marks the second time the singer who previously worked on Beyoncé’s Lion King: The Gift album, the theme album for the eponymous animated movie, would record the soundtrack of an international animation project.

In a post on the series’s YouTube channel on Saturday, Alade, who recently released her seventh album, Rebel Queen, and her tenth musical project, revealed that she would sing the animation’s theme song.

The star-studded all-Nigerian cast members’ voice talents include Serah Johnson as Iyanu, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Stella Damasus, Blossom Chukwujekwu, and Shaffy Bello.

Set in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland, the series adapted from the award-winning filmmaker Roye Okupe’s graphic novel tells the story of an orphan who must uncover the mystery behind her newfound powers to save her people from an ancient curse threatening to destroy humanity.

Announcing the gig on YouTube on Sunday, the singer said, “Hello, everyone. My name is Yemi Alade. I have fantastic news for you today. I want to share with you that I’ve been asked to sing the theme song for the incredible animated series Iyanu. Enjoy my song ‘Iyanu’ right now. This is my love message, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.”

‘Iyanu’ is not just an animated series, it’s an epic superhero tale deeply rooted in Nigeria’s rich culture, music, and mythology. It’s a journey that promises to be both entertaining and culturally enriching, a celebration of Nigeria’s heritage that will resonate with audiences worldwide.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

‘Iyanu’ is scheduled to debut in the US and across Africa in 2025. The anticipation is palpable as US audiences can catch the series on Cartoon Network and Max, while it will be available in 44 African countries via Showmax, promising a global audience an unforgettable viewing experience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

