It is day two of the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests, and some Nigerian celebrities are receiving criticism for their remarks, actions, and inactions.

Self-professed African Giant Burna Boy has incurred the wrath of Nigerians for not lending his voice to the ongoing protests owing to his influence. Not one to keep quiet when criticised, the 33-year-old singer hit back at naysayers in a late-night Instagram live broadcast in addition to previous tweets.

Addressing fans who jumped on the comment section of his X page to call him out, Burna Boy said the fight in him to support the demonstration died on October 20, 2020, during the EndSARS protest.

The singer also warned his followers not to force him to join in the protest.

During his interactions with fans, some users tackled him and said he is not living up to expectations as an ‘African Giant’. The exchanges got heated, such that a certain @RealQueenBee also responded, ‘‘Burna Boy, you’re the most insensitive, irresponsible, and non-patriotic artiste that the citizen of any country can be proud of. You should be ashamed of yourself for not standing by your own people in their moment of need. You’re nothing without your people.’’

Angered by the tweets, the outspoken singer said he has handed over his self-proclaimed title ‘African Giant’ to Falz, the rapper.

I don hand am over to Falz bros. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) August 1, 2024

The hitmaker also dismissed claims of affiliations with politicians and received monetary gifts from Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“No politician has ever given me anything. Go ask Wike where the land him give me or which money he give me. You think I am your faves,’’ the singer hit back at critics on X.

Not an activist

Addressing this, Burna took to his Instagram and went live in the late hours of Thursday, and there he categorically stated reasons why Nigerians should lower their expectations of him.

Burna said on his Instagram Live, ‘No, bro, I never told you guys I was an Activist. I dunno where you even got that shii from.’ Furthermore, he stated that he feels the pain and reality Nigerians have to deal with, but fixing that isn’t a responsibility he can shoulder alone. ‘I’m heartbroken at how helpless the situation is, but I can’t do it on my own,’ he said.

Burna stated that through studies, he has come to realise that those people, fans and critics expect him to be, all died before the world reckoned with their deaths. ‘My heroes died before they died’.

Using Fela Kuti as an example, he said, ‘‘Fela died before people saw his dead body’’. He stated that Fela Kuti died the day the police stormed his home and threw his mother from the storey building down, and he saw a crowd of people. Adding to this, he said, ‘I feel that killed him even more than his death.’

Burna said, “These are the things I’ve noticed, and these are the parts of my heroes I don’t want to be.”

He also went on to say that he has experienced some similar issues, but not as humongous as those of his heroes, and that he will never dare to wear their shoes.

Wrapping it up, he asked, “Where do you think that leads me mentally?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

