After a successful premiere in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, the African Music Library (AML), in partnership with historian Nze Ed Emeka Keazor, has announced that it is set to launch a USA screening tour for the documentary Ki’mon!: The Eastern Nigerian Afro-Funk Revolution 1970-1980.

Ki’mon! It is a documentary project that delves into the transformative power of music in post-Biafra Nigeria, highlighting how Afro-Funk provided a beacon of hope and healing after the devastating civil war. According to AML, the documentary is supported by Nigeria’s National Council for Arts and Culture and produced by veteran drummer Eddie Offeyi.

The organisers announced this in a Tuesday press statement in Houston, Texas.

The tour promises to be an enriching cultural experience and will visit major cities, including Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and New York City. Partners include Josplay Music, Piql Africa, and Iba Aije.

The event will have audiences watch history unfold on screen and engage in live music performances and panel discussions with Afro-Funk legends like Barry Uba, His Highness Eze Walton Arungwa, and Lasbrey Colon Ojukwu. These events offer a rare opportunity to connect with the vibrant cultural heritage that Afro-Funk represents.

The USA tour launches on October 19th at MATCH in Houston, TX, with additional dates to be announced.

The organisers have pledged that the event will celebrate resilience, creativity, and the lasting legacy of Nigerian Afro-Funk.

For more details and to join this extraordinary journey, visit africanmusiclibrary.org.

