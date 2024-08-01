More than two years after their highly-publicised reunion, Nigerian singing twin sensation Peter and Paul Okoye, known as P-Square, have split again.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the twin brothers, who started their musical career in 1999 and dominated the African music industry for over a decade, separated in 2017.

However, in 2021, they patched things up after a four-year rift and several public controversies that alienated colleagues and fans.

During their separation, Paul, who went by the name Rudeboy, released songs like “Fire Fire” and “Nkenji Keke,” among others. Meanwhile, Peter, known as Mr P, released tracks such as “For My Head” and “Cool It Down.”

For the first time in four years, they performed some of their hit songs together at a show held at the Sierra Leone National Stadium in Freetown after their reunion in November 2021, sparking hope for a new chapter.

In a recent development, Rudeboy announced during an interview with a City FM shared on YouTube Thursday that the music group (P-Square) no longer exists.

He said: “No, P-Square is no more. Before, I didn’t say anything about it, but something happened that I began to see, and it started picking up. As it is for me now, I’m just focused on Rudeboy. Trust me, I’ve never spoken, but something has made me open up, especially the critical element that keeps bringing up this problem. The only essential element that’s bringing these problems, in the eyes of the public, they tell you he’s the elder brother, he’s doing this, he’s (Jude Okoye) doing that. When we came back, he was not even in the picture at all. No manager, no director, nothing. He was still on his own.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“There’s a lot people don’t know, and that’s why I always tell people, mind the people you bring close, especially people that were never there when you were somewhere. Then, all of a sudden, they came and started telling you some things. Why are you allowing him to do all the songs? Why are you making him look like he is a dancer or calling him a singer? It’s like in the head, and it starts to grow. It started growing and got to a level where what I had never expected happened to me. No, I don’t want to go into details. Sometimes, when I say things, they’ll be like, why am I saying it as if I’m bragging? It’s still the same thing you will hear. It’s still the same voice you will hear. Nothing changes.”

Genesis

The 42-year-old singer revealed that their problems started in 2014 when they released the song ‘Ejeajo’ featuring T.I, a famous American rapper and multiple Grammy winner whose real name is Clifford Harris. Rudeboy explained that their initial separation was caused by the public’s misconception about who primarily sings their songs.

“These are brothers; I would say four brothers. One does the costume, and everybody has their part, and we’re playing it. Suddenly, it became something like, ‘You’ve been the one doing all the music; now you have to move; let me be the one taking care of the music.’ It became something like I was accused of saying, ‘He’s the dancer, I’m the singer.’ I was accused of that. Whenever I go to the airport, people say, ‘Are you the singer or the dancer?’ I didn’t know I was affecting him. But I know there was a time we came together and said, ‘Don’t let this thing get to you. You should be proud of what you’re doing.’

Before they collaborated with T.I., there was debate among their fans that Paul (Rudeboy) was the songwriter with the sweet voice while Peter was the dancer.

Rudeboy acknowledged this contributed to their 2017 separation and affected their song ‘Ejeajo’ with T.I., as fans missed his signature voice on their tracks.

“We have a song we did with T.I., ‘Ejeajo.’ That was when the issue started. Peter said, Paul, you need to let me start, and the song came out featuring T.I. Today, I believe it’s been like 15 years. It still has three million views because of the content of the song. They (fans)did not hear that voice. Fans did not hear that kind of thing (voice) they wanted to hear. Fans heard something and said it was not P-Square. When the new P-Square reunited, I said, ‘ Show yourself and bring yourself in because I didn’t want the previous issue to recur. Let’s do it together this time,” Rudeboy added.

Reconciliation

He said when they reconciled in 2021, he sought his brother’s (Mr P) advice about specific things they needed to change.

Recounting what he told Mr P during their reunion, he said: “You (Mr P) have started singing, and because I don’t want us to lose that P-Square touch, I made it clear: if we’re going to do ten songs, let five come from you (Mr P) and five from me (Rudeboy). I don’t need the stress of writing a song and then having you change the goal. Let it remain as it is. Artistes can release five songs or even a ten-track album, and if three of those tracks are hits, it’s a successful album.”

The singer said he made all the decisions to protect and maintain P-Square, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

He said P-Square fans consistently inquire about the group whenever he releases a solo song.

“The new P-Square was more peaceful; there was everything we needed. But I didn’t want the same mistakes to happen again. Suddenly, he (Peter) said he was quitting. He told me to my face that he wanted to quit. I said, ‘Okay, I want to make it public,’ but he refused. When I go solo, people will call me the bad guy. Do you understand what I’m saying? That’s why I need to start speaking out, otherwise.

“I have over two hundred songs sitting there and don’t know what to do with them. I’m not condemning anyone, but the fans need to start knowing the truth so they don’t feel confused about what’s going on’’.

EFCC

The Jos-born further alleged that Mr P petitioned the EFCC to arrest him on multiple charges, including diverting P-Square’s money and unexplained wealth.

This newspaper previously reported that the anti-graft agency invited the singer. However, he subsequently claimed on his Instagram page that his wealth stemmed from his music career.

Rudeboy stated that the EFCC had invited him to account for his financial transactions from 2006.

Paul claimed that despite the EFCC exonerating him from all charges, Peter had refused to apologise for the false accusations.

He said, “This thing was happening in December last year. The EFCC invited me. He (Peter) filed a complaint against my older brother (Jude) and me, and I did not expect or think it would come to this point. I thought it was just music, and then people asked me, ‘What did you do?’ Somebody said I’m going to go to jail for 20 years and that they’re going to lock me up. I wondered what I had done, and when I got there, they (EFCC) told me everything. They (EFCC) had already printed all my account statements and everything and put them on the table. I explained.

“First of all, what I thought was, what if I were a bad person or dubious like a Yahoo Boy? I was so scared they (EFCC) would finish me. But I faced it. That was the kind of question I started asking myself. I wasn’t comfortable, so I asked, ‘What is this?’ Then I realised it was serious when they (EFCC) said, ‘You (Paul) have to get a surety and a lawyer.’ I did everything. One month ago, they (EFCC) called me, my brother (Jude) and him (Peter) and said, ‘First of all, I want to say that after all the investigation, Paul is innocent. Paul is cleared. We have investigated everything you (Peter) accused him (Paul) of, and it turns out it was just a lifestyle. I’ve worked hard and am a very good business person.”

He urged people not to address every issue with anger, noting that anger would not solve things.

As of press time, Mr P is yet to respond to his twin brother’s claims.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

