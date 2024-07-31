Nigerian music legend Onyeka Onwenu, popularly known as the “Elegant Stallion,” died on Tuesday at 72. She reportedly collapsed after performing at Emzor Pharmaceuticals CEO Stella Okolie’s 80th birthday celebration.

Discussing the Nigerian entertainment industry without highlighting icons like the legendary Onyeka is almost impossible. Born 31 January 1952, in Obosi, Anambra State, her musical impact was felt during the 1980s and 1990s.

The iconic singer, originally recognised as a secular artist, transitioned to gospel music in the mid-1990s.

She was a trailblazer for female artistrs in Nigeria, blending contemporary pop with traditional Nigerian sounds. Known for her powerful vocals and meaningful lyrics, Onyeka’s music spans various themes, from love and unity to cultural pride and spirituality.

The late singer was celebrated for her advocacy through music, often addressing social issues such as women’s rights, health, and unity in her lyrics. She also served as a judge on the music reality show “X Factor Nigeria.” Onyeka’s work has garnered numerous awards and recognitions, both nationally and internationally.

Here are 10 evergreen classics by the late music icon

1. “Ekwe”

“Ekwe,” a tribute to traditional Igbo music, features the line “Ekwe ka I na nu,” which means “Listen to the Ekwe.” The song is a call to appreciate cultural heritage and unity, using the ‘Ekwe,’ a traditional wooden drum, as a symbol of communication and community. Released in the 1980s, it remains a cultural anthem that evokes a deep sense of identity​​.

2. “You and I”

In “You and I,” Onyeka sings of enduring love and partnership, with heartfelt lyrics like “You and I, together as one.” This ballad, released in the early 1990s, captures the essence of romantic devotion and has been a favourite at weddings and romantic gatherings. “You and I”, was re-recorded for the 2001 film Conspiracy, starring Nkem Owoh and Onyeka.

3. “One Love”

Onyeka’s “One Love” is a plea for unity and peace, captured in the lyrics, “One love, keep us together.” Released in the late 1980s, it became an anthem for peace and solidarity, resonating strongly during times of social and political tension in Nigeria. Its message was to inspire a call for unity in diversity​​.

4. “Bia Nulu”

Released in the mid-1980s, “Bia Nulu,” meaning “Come and Listen,” features a fusion of traditional Igbo sounds and contemporary music. The song’s lyrical invitation, “Bia nu lu, kanyi nulo njo,” encourages listeners to come together and listen to the wisdom of the elders.

5. “Wait for Me” (with King Sunny Ade)

“Wait for Me,” a duet with King Sunny Ade, is a family love song that blends traditional and modern sounds. The song features lines like, “Wait for me, Happy parents and happy children, Make you plan your life well. If you love me, you go plan with me,” was released in the late 1980s and became a hit for its innovative fusion of styles. The song was a melodic campaign for family planning in the 1980s. Their duo collaboration highlighted the synergy between two of Nigeria’s most beloved artists, creating a classic track that remains popular today​ ​.

6. “Peace Song”

“Peace Song” features the poignant line, “Let there be peace, peace in our hearts.” Released in the late 1980s, the song calls for peace and reconciliation, becoming a powerful anthem during periods of conflict. Its hopeful message has made it a timeless appeal for harmony and understanding​.

7. “Iyogogo”

“Iyogogo” is a nostalgic song that reminisces about simpler times, with lyrics like “Iyogogo, my people, remember the old days.” Released in the mid-1980s, the song’s reflective nature and soothing melody have made it a favourite for those yearning for the past. It beautifully captures the essence of nostalgia and cultural pride​​.

8. “Dancing in the Sun”

An optimistic and lively track, “Dancing in the Sun,” includes the line, “Let us dance in the sun, enjoy the life we have.” Released in the late 1990s, the song encourages a positive outlook on life, celebrating joy and resilience. Its upbeat rhythm and inspiring message have made it popular at festive occasions​​. Dancing In The Sun was dedicated to Winnie Mandela, the subject of a song of the same name, which Onyeka performed live when Nelson Mandela and his wife visited Nigeria in 1990 following his release from prison.

9. “Greatest Love”

In “Greatest Love,” Onyeka sings about the purity of love with lyrics like “The greatest love is to give and to receive.” Released in the early 2000s, this ballad explores themes of unconditional love and selflessness, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide​​.

10. “Alleluia”

“Alleluia,” a song of thanksgiving, includes uplifting lyrics like “Alleluia, praise the Lord.” This track, released in the early 1990s, reflects Onyeka’s spirituality and has been widely used in religious ceremonies and gatherings, inspiring many with its message of faith and gratitude​ ​.

