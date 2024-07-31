President Bola Tinubu has extended condolences to the family of the late iconic singer, actor, journalist, activist, and politician Onyeka Onwenu.

Onwenu reportedly collapsed after performing at the 80th birthday party of Stella Okolie, chief executive officer of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday. She was said to have been rushed to Reddington Hospital, where she reportedly passed away.

In a statement released on Wednesday by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu commiserated with the singer’s friends and colleagues over the loss.

The president mourned the passing of the Queen of Songs, whose edifying rendition of ‘One Love’ in the 1990s evoked a fervour of fellowship and harmony.

He recalled the many artistic interventions of the late musical icon in promoting the public good, noting her classic collaboration with King Sunny Ade on ‘Wait for Me’, a melodic campaign on family planning in the 1980s.

The statement read: ‘‘President Tinubu celebrates the life of the versatile and highly gifted artiste who applied herself to the whole gamut of artistic enterprise and expression, bringing joy and laughter to many. The President condoles with the entertainment industry, the Imo State Government, and the numerous fans of the departed star over this immeasurable loss. President Tinubu prays for the repose of the deceased artiste’s soul and that she finds a place where the music never fades and where there is ‘Dancing in the Sun’.

The president stated that Onwenu lives on in her immortal masterpieces.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

More tributes

A former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, via X, wrote a tribute to Onwenu, mentioning that the nation has lost a legend and great artiste.

He said, “Onyeka, the nation has lost a timeless legend and a great artist who sang from the heart, spreading love and peace through music. Your melodies will forever resonate in our souls. Rest in peace.”

Reno Omokri, an ex-presidential aide, also commented on his relationship with the songwriter and her impact on him in an X post.

He said, “I am heartbroken at the news of the death of veteran singer, broadcaster, and actress Onyeka Onwenu, at 72. I knew her, and we bonded over my love for her music, which added value to my early years. It was one of the greatest honours of my life to collaborate with her and Panam Percy Paul on a charity single I executive produced.

“She was called the elegant stallion for a reason. And the reason is that she elevated music and artistry with her natural charm and stage presence. Onyeka Onwenu was a great asset to Nigeria and a significant star on the African continent and beyond. She will be greatly missed. May her soul rest in peace! Onyeka Onwenu: January 31, 1952-July 31, 2024: Gone but never to be forgotten.”

A human rights activist and lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, on X, said the 72-year-old will be greatly missed.

“I woke up to the tragic news of the passing of a legend, Onyeka Onwenu. Through her deeply inspirational and entertaining music, she made us happy and thoughtful. She will be greatly missed. I wish her eternal rest,” he said.

READ ALSO: Music legend Onyeka Onwenu is dead

Recognised for her hits in Nigerian music, Onwenu released her debut record ‘For the Love of You’ in 1981. Since then, she has released several albums, singles, and the hit song “One Love.”

Onwenu also starred in several Nollywood films and got multiple awards for her works both in music and film.

Her fame goes beyond singing, acting and politics; she was an activist who fought for various human rights causes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

