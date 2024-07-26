Yoruba actress and internet sensation Ramota Adetu, popularly known as Aunty Ramota, has been featured on DJ Xclusive’s rap track “2 am For Lekki.”

The famous Nigerian disc jockey who recently teamed up with the internet sensation turned her into a superstar rapper in his rap track, which explores themes of nightlife, wealth, and social dynamics in a specific urban setting, likely Lagos, Nigeria.

DJ Xclusive shared a video of the petite actress showcasing her rap talent on Thursday, delighting fans.

Aunty Ramota is known for her funny responses and is often featured in skits and memes. It marks her first appearance on a music track.

The teasers have sparked a variety of mixed reactions online. While the newly released song played, Aunty Ramota promptly delivered her verse. The original “2 am For Lekki” track was released on 19 April.

Before Aunty Ramota’s remix was introduced, Magnito, Zoro, and CDQ had been featured.

Aunty Ramota lyrics goes, “Agomejila ni lekki, big girls dey set in, dollar dey ni Lekki, ko si jersey, ko si referee, World best no be Messi, Omo kekere yaapa, Girlfriend e asoomu ni fun e lo mi.

The meaning reads, “12 am for Lekki, Big girls dey set inside club, There is Dollar in Lekki, no jersey, no referee, World best is not Messi, Small girls plenty, your girlfriend is another guy’s side chick.”

“2 am For Lekki.”

According to DJ Xclusive, in a place like Lekki, a woman who is committed to one man can be another man’s side chick at 2 am. In the video, he explains that while one may believe she is his girlfriend, she could simultaneously be involved with another man.

Some parts of Lekki are known for their luxurious amenities and lively nightlife, attracting glamorous women and wealthy men.

The references to “big girls,” “dollar,” and nightlife suggest a scene where social status and wealth are significant. The line about no jerseys or referees implies a lack of conventional rules, indicating a carefree lifestyle.

The final lines, particularly about the “world best” not being Messi and the girlfriend being another guy’s side chick, suggest a twist on conventional perceptions of success and fidelity.

DJ Xclusive also announced a challenge inviting upcoming artists to contribute their verses to the “2 am For Lekki” track. The challenge winner’s version will be featured on the track’s open verse version.

In June, Aunty Ramota made headlines for reportedly undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL); concerns arose after a video surfaced showing her being transported by medical personnel, seemingly unconscious and wearing an oxygen mask. This led to widespread speculation that she had suffered complications from the surgery.

However, the actress later dismissed these rumours, clarifying that she was not in a coma following the procedure and that she was healthy.

In a video shared by DJ Xclusive, Aunty Ramota appears more lively, accompanied by her manager, Ijoba Lande.

Watch Aunty Ramota’s remix here.

