African baddie and Afro Pop star Yemi Alade’s star-studded seventh album, ‘Rebel Queen’, a title symbolising her bold and unapologetic approach to her music, will be released worldwide on Friday.

The album is a melting pot of musical influences, featuring a diverse lineup of collaborations.

From the soulful sounds of Ghanaian artiste KiDi, to the legendary Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo, the reggae vibes of Ziggy Marley, the Congolese beats of Innoss, and the dancehall energy of Konshens, the award-winning singer promises a musical journey like no other.

Yemi Alade, who describes her music as a fusion of high-life and R’n’B, says the album honours her Nigerian and African roots. With its diverse collaborations and themes, she adds that it is a unique and powerful addition to her discography.

Justifying the collaborations, Yemi Alade says she was specific about her feature choices.

“Angelique Kidjo is an icon and a mother among many special things. I knew she would perfectly fit my song #African Woman. Also, Ziggy Marley was the only person I knew who would understand and execute the aim of my song titled ‘Peace and Love’.

‘‘The featured artistes’ core genres and personalities were things I considered for these collaborations. The album was recorded over several years and in different countries. I enjoyed recording this album the most because it was intentional and proudly my best work yet.”

Listening party

In the lead-up to the album’s release, she held listening parties in Paris, London, New York, and, over the weekend in Lagos.

The Lagos event, held at The Seed, Lekki, was witnessed by her fans, who turned up en masse to celebrate Yemi Alade, who has remained consistent since 2009.

Speaking to journalists at the event, she talked about her experience recording the album and her excitement with how her fans worldwide have received it.

She said, “July has been such an eventful month for my team as we hosted album release parties across Paris, London, New York and Lagos all this month. We are creating an avenue for music lovers and chore fans to enjoy my album privately and exclusively. Every city had its different vibe as well as similarities.”

Speaking on her favourite songs off the album, she said that each song had its moment; however, “I would say some of the most memorable experiences recorded were ‘Tomorrow’, ‘Kilowawa’, ‘Peace and love’, ‘Carry me’, ‘I’m sorry’, ‘Chairman’, ‘BOP!’ to mention a few.”

The Lagos album listening party was well attended by music industry stakeholders, including Wizkid’s manager, Sunday Are, Nollywood actors, and fans.

Yemi Alade serenaded them with songs off the album, and general conversations agreed that the ‘Rebel Queen’ album was her best work yet.

