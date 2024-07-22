Mountain of Fire Chorale won two gold medals at the World Choir Games, conquering new territories for its church’s Mountain of Fire and Miracle ministries worldwide.

MFM’s general overseer, Daniel Odukoya, made the news public on Facebook.

Over 11,000 singers from 30 countries participated in the Auckland, New Zealand competition between 10 July and 20.

The World Choir Games celebrates the rich diversity of choral music. It brings together choirs worldwide to compete and share their musical heritage.

The MFM Mountain Top Chorale’s success at this event highlights its musical prowess and brings pride to Nigeria as it continues to shine on the world stage.

According to the World Choir Games results, the MFM Mountain Top Chorale secured gold in category C19 ( contemporary music mixed voices) and category C22 (spiritual).

The choir sang the “Ekiti Medley,” a piece composed by Mr Olukoya and arranged by a pianist and composer, Seun Owoaje. It was accompanied by other compositions that showed their talent, prowess, and versatility.

In addition to the gold medals won the choir has qualified to participate in significant events organised by INTERKULTUR (The largest choral competition in the world, based on the Olympic ideal of bringing people and nations together peacefully and in fair singing contests).

These include the World Choir Games championship and the World Choir Championships champions round for the next five years.

China emerged as the overall winner, bagging 63 medals, followed by the US with 17 and New Zealand with 13.

Additionally, on Sunday, Mr Olukoya and his wife, Folashade, were honoured with the prestigious United States Presidential Achievement Award.

