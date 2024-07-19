Fast-rising singer GyC, real name Fortune Kingsley, says his track “Woman” is to promote female empowerment during Bullion Records‘ ambitious West African tour.

The tour, which kicked off on 11 July, celebrates regional talent and cultural exchange in Benin, Togo, Ghana, and Abidjan.

GyC, Bullion Records’ rising star, is headlining the tour with his infectious new single.

The tour’s significance goes beyond music, according to Bullion Records’ Managing Director, Femi Elegbede Ajibola.

“Our goal,” he explains, “is to foster cultural exchange and celebrate the vibrant music of West Africa. This tour involves connecting with diverse audiences and sharing the creativity defining ” Bullion Records.”

GyC’s message resonated in Ghana.

Following a captivating interview on Adom Radio, during which he discussed his new release and the tour’s mission, he delivered an electrifying performance at Mood Club in Osu, Accra.

“I’m thrilled to share ‘Woman’ with my fans in Ghana,” GyC said. “It’s a song that celebrates love and empowerment, and I hope it resonates deeply with everyone who listens.”

The momentum continued in Accra with an exclusive interview on Joy Prime TV. GyC discussed the inspiration behind “Woman” and Bullion Records’ vision for promoting musical excellence in West Africa.

He elaborated on his inspiration, stating, “Woman’ is a tribute to the strength and beauty of women everywhere. Bullion Records supports me in spreading this message of empowerment across West Africa.”

GyC capped off the night with a memorable performance at Vienna Circle Club, solidifying his presence in Accra’s nightlife scene.

