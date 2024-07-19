Nigerian music star Dapo Oyebanjo, known as D’Banj, has unveiled the details of his highly anticipated fifth studio album, including cover artwork, track listing, and release date.

The new project, ‘Entertainer—The Sequel,’ is available for pre-save from 23 July and will be released on 9 August.

The album is best described as a creative blend of Afrobeats and Afropop, with eleven songs and two bonus tracks.

Its global feature list includes Grammy award winner Wyclef Jean, Congolese icon Awilo Logomba, Youssou N’Dour, American star Akon, South African megastar, DJ Maphorisa and NBC’s The Voice sensation Chechi Sarai.

The new album, a follow-up to his 2008 magnum opus, ‘The Entertainer,’ includes collaborations with Nigerian musicians Phyno, Timaya, Kayswitch, Zlatan, Peruzzi, Bhadboi Oml and Chuchu Lee. As part of his legacy to mentor and showcase the following big talents, D’Banj also featured Specikinging off his talent discovery project, Cream Platform.

Sharing his excitement, D’Banj said, “Life is a maze of self-discovery, and my new album, ‘Entertainer – The Sequel’, confirms this truth. It truly reflects my growth as an artist and my continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of African music. The past 20 years have been an incredible ride, and I am grateful for the support and love I have received. I am thrilled to share this new chapter in my musical journey with my fans.”

D’Banj continues his 20-year on-stage milestone with intimate live performances and concerts across major cities worldwide in partnership with creative powerhouse The Temple Company. He will also connect with fans via exclusive meet-and-greet events, mentoring sessions, and engaging thought-leadership interactions.

D’Banj and Youssou N’Dour

Meanwhile, as a buildup to the album release, D’Banj released ‘Worthy,’ a song and visual collaboration with icon and Grammy Award winner Youssou N’Dour and NBC’s The Voice first runner-up Chechi Sarai on Friday.

The new track uses romantic love as a powerful metaphor for the artistes’ love for Africa, while the video is a cross-cultural showcase of music, culture, and place.

Shot across scenic Dakar, Senegal, and at the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History in Lagos, Nigeria, it features an exciting cameo by football legend El Hadji Diouf.

‘Worthy’ is the fourth single off D’Banj’s anticipated fifth studio album, ‘Entertainer—The Sequel,’.

The song was co-written by legendary rapper Olamide and produced by Eskeez. Award-winning video director Clarence Peters shot the visuals.

Speaking about the song, D’Banj said, “When we come together, we honour our heritage and unlock our borderless potential to lead the world. The future belongs to a united Africa, worthy of her dreams and aspirations.”

Youssou N’Dour said, “Africa, our home, is filled with beauty and worthiness. I feel a special connection to our land and people and will always celebrate that connection.”

D’Banj

D’Banj earned the moniker ‘The Entertainer’ early in his career. He was one of the pioneers who laid the building blocks of Afrobeats’ global footprint, with achievements including a 2010 international collaboration with American rap legend Snoop Dogg on Mr Endowed (Remix) and a 2011 global deal with Kanye West and his GOOD Music.

D’Banj became the first Nigerian musician to chart on the number nine spot on the UK Singles Chart with his monster hit, ‘Oliver Twist.’

His extensive global collaborations include working with stars such as Bono, Big Sean, Idris Elba and Fally Ipupa.

His music has attracted significant awards and recognitions from BET, MTV Africa Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, Soundcity Music Awards, Channel O Music Video Awards, The Headies and Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

Tracklist

Album Title: Entertainer – The Sequel

Track 1 – World Famous

Track 2 – Healer feat. Peruzzi

Track 3 – Kala feat. Awilo Logomba

Track 4 – Yours Truly feat. Phyno

Track 5 – Koko

Track 6 – Serious feat. Chuchu Lee

Track 7 – Since 04

Track 8 – My Melody

Track 9 – Worthy feat. Youssou N’Dour & Chechi Sarai

Track 10 – Peaky Blinders feat DJ Maphorisa

Track 11 – I Am Legend feat Wyclef Jean & XX

Bonus Tracks

Taya feat. Timaya, Kayswitch, Zlatan, Bhadboi Oml, Specikinging

Koko Remix Feat. Akon

