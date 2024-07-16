The grand finale of Naija Star Search Season 2 unfolded over the weekend. After weeks of intense competition, the spotlight finally shone on Accolade TMP, who emerged victorious, clinching the coveted title and a staggering N20 million grand prize.

This victory marks a significant milestone in Accolade’s career and underscores the platform’s role in shaping the future of the Nigerian music industry.

The journey to stardom was a rollercoaster of emotions, showcasing the raw talent and unwavering determination of the top five finalists: Accolade, HighCap, Blakk, Clement Daniel, and Alaye Baba. Each finalist had a unique story, from overcoming personal challenges to pursuing their dreams in the face of adversity.

Each contestant brought a unique flavour to the stage, captivating audiences with their soulful melodies and infectious energy.

The grand finale of Naija Star Search aired on StarTimes Nollywood Plus, delivering a thrilling climax to a season dedicated to discovering Nigeria’s next Afrobeats sensation.

The seasoned panel of judges, comprising music industry heavyweights Cobhams Asuquo, Sasha P, and Vector, provided invaluable guidance, nurturing the contestants’ growth and pushing them to their limits.

Their mentorship honed the contestants’ musical skills and instilled in them the resilience and determination needed to succeed in the competitive music industry.

Naija Star Search Season 2

Beyond the music, the show offered a glimpse into the personal journeys of these aspiring stars, revealing their struggles, dreams, and aspirations.

Their stories resonated deeply with viewers, creating a powerful emotional connection that transcended the competition and made the audience feel like they were part of the journey.

Ultimately, the fate of the winner rested in the hands of the esteemed judges and fans. With a combined vote of confidence, Accolade was crowned the rising star of Afrobeats. As he basked in the glory of his victory, the music industry eagerly awaited the next chapter in his promising career, sparking excitement among the audience.

While Accolade basked in the limelight, the competition was fierce, with exceptional talent showcased by all finalists. Blakk, with his captivating voice, secured the first runner-up position, earning a well-deserved N2 million. And in a testament to his musical lineage as Fela Kuti’s protégé, Alaye Baba clinched the second runner-up spot, taking home N1 million.

At the maiden episode, the organisers said Naija Star Search Season 2 promises heart-pounding performances, hilarious stage performances, and the discovery of the next generation of Afrobeats superstars.

Season 1 was a revelation. Music fans witnessed raw talent blossom under the guidance of industry titans like Keke Ogungbe, ID Cabasa, and Asha Gangali.

After three months of drama, intrigues, and electrifying performances by contestants in Nigeria’s first Afrobeats contest and talent hunt show, ‘Naija Star Search’, Skimzo emerged as season 1 winner in November 2022.

