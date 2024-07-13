Alaye Baba, an Afrobeat artiste and finalist from Naija Star Search Season 2, has released his latest single, “Lagbaja.”
Mr Baba, one of the five finalists in the ongoing Naija Star Show, is set to follow in the footsteps of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, a path few contemporary artistes have dared to tread.
His politically charged song “Lagbaja” showcases his knack for blending homage to the past with a modern twist.
The song criticises the political elite, echoing Fela’s anthems but with a fresh, contemporary sound.
Alaye Baba on Friday told PREMIUM TIMES that “Lagbaja” was inspired by a personal experience.
He narrated that a local politician recognised his talent and invited him to perform at campaign rallies, only to disappear after winning the election. This betrayal inspired “Lagbaja,” a satirical take on politicians who make empty promises.
The title, which means “behind the mask” in Yoruba, perfectly captures the deceitful nature of such politicians.
Win or lose
The singer also shared his thoughts on the show’s outcome: “Whatever the outcome is on Saturday, I feel great and thrilled because, besides the fans I had before, NSS season 2 has exposed me to a bigger audience. The grooming and criticism from the judges have also polished my creativity.
“If I emerge as a winner, the N20 million will help launch my career on a global stage. If I don’t, I will gather what I have learnt, put them together and boost my career.”
Vector, a judge on Naija Star Search, praised Baba’s unique approach, saying, “You have honoured yourself by making Afrobeat your personal experience.”
Mr Baba will compete for the N20 million prize on Saturday in the grand finale of Naija Star Search Season 2, airing at 8 p.m. on the StarTimes Nollywood Plus channel.
