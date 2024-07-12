Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has paid Nigerian music superstar Rema $3 million to perform at his youngest son, Anant Ambani’s wedding, Indian news outlet Hindustantimes reports.

Mr Ambani is an Indian businessman and the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries. With an estimated net worth of $123.3 billion as of July 2024, he is the wealthiest person in India and the 11th most prosperous in the world.

Anant Ambani, 29, is marrying his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, in what many have dubbed the wedding of the year. This grand and significant seven-month event has captured the global community’s attention. The arrangement highlights the billionaire’s staggering wealth and rising clout.

Rema arrived in India on Friday to perform at the star-studded wedding at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC) in Mumbai. The couple had their roka ceremony (a pre-wedding event that marks the beginning of the marriage process for many Indian weddings) in 2022 and an engagement in 2023.

Apart from Rema, Peutorican star Louis Fonsi of Despacito fame and Justin Beiber, who was reportedly paid $10m, are also expected to attend and perform.

Rema’s record label ‘Mavin Record’ posted a clip from his performance on X.

HEIS loved in India 🇮🇳 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/iaTblWIYMZ — MAVIN (@MavinRecords) July 12, 2024

Star wedding

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, and former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair are some celebrities expected to attend the star-studded wedding.

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, among several other politicians, industrialists, and celebrities, will also attend the wedding.

This year, they had a pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar, also attended by Ram Charan and Upasana and celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and others. Rihanna performed at the festivities.

Rema at Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant wedding in India 🇮🇳 and they wanted more of the Rave Lordé 🦇🔥 pic.twitter.com/wwMxEaF37H — MAVIN (@MavinRecords) July 12, 2024

They also had another pre-wedding bash at a luxury cruise, where Katy Perry performed. The ongoing wedding ceremony will end on Sunday.

