Like countless TikTok sensations, Nigerian songs have skyrocketed to fame on various social media platforms, leaving their original artistes in the shadows.

Recently, a song called “President General Among the Nation” took TikTok by storm, becoming a dance craze among Gen Z and users everywhere.

This track captured such widespread attention that it even inspired a dance routine to go along with it.

Released in October 2021, the song initially went unnoticed. However, after the unassuming choir of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Church adopted it as their anthem and performed it at numerous church events, it became a viral hit.

Produced by Sunny Pee in Abuja and promoted by 100 Percent Godson, the song initially gained little attention aside from a website post.

Despite performing it at church services, the song didn’t make a significant impact until it became an anthem on TikTok.

The song is a heartfelt tribute to God, with the singer praising Him using various titles in multiple languages.

Since then, it has become the rave of the moment, ranging from Tiktok trend to duets. But despite the trend, little is known about the original song and its singer.

Bisong Constance

Mrs Constance, who hails from Nkwerre LGA in Imo State and now resides in Karu LGA, Nasarawa State, is the voice behind “President General.”

Married to Odey Bisong for five years, the couple has two children.

She began singing competitively at age nine at the Apostolic Christian Church Mission Inc. (A.C.C.M) in Abayi Umuocha, Aba, Abia State, where she won several prizes as a kid.

She continued her singing career, releasing other songs, such as “Ihie Chukwu,” in 2007/2008; more are awaiting release.

Though “President General” was composed long before its release in October 2021, it only recently gained widespread acclaim.

At first, Mrs Constance was unaware that her song was going viral until her close acquaintances started calling to inform her.

Many initially doubted that she was the singer, as it was often credited to the Chosen Church choir, but she proved herself by showing the original audio recording and artwork.

Mrs Constance is a graduate of physiology/pharmacology with a specialisation in Science Laboratory Technology from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State.

She also holds a PGD in HIV/AIDS Education and Management from the National Open University of Nigeria, Abuja. Currently, she is engaged in business.

Mrs Constance also revealed that her inspiration for the song came from Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Center in Abuja.

