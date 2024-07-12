Nigerian music stars Ayra Starr and Tems are the most-streamed Nigerian artistes globally for the first half of 2024.

This is according to the Global Impact List in Nigeria, which recognises the top 30 tracks from Nigeria with the most significant global impact on Spotify over the first half of 2024.

The list recognises Nigerian tracks with the most listens from outside Nigeria in the first half of 2024 and was released between 1 January and 30 June.

Female artistes, notably Ayra Starr and Tems, are leading the charge with top-ranking hits following their recent album releases. Ayra Starr’s and Tems’ albums have been particularly well-received, with several tracks making it to the Global Impact List.

The list also underscores the prevalence of international collaborations, with eight of the top ten tracks featuring partnerships with global superstars.

These collaborations, from Pheelz with Usher to Burna Boy with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, demonstrate Nigerian music’s cross-cultural appeal and growing international impact.

Ayra Starr and Rauw Alejandro’s collaboration, “Santa,” topped the list, with Ayra Starr’s solo track “Comma” in second place and Tems’ “Love Me Jeje” in third.

Global Impact List

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s headMusimusic for Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasised that the announcement of the Global Impact List is a testament to the global recognition of Nigerian music. It showcases the top 30 artistes with the highest global streaming numbers, underscoring Nigerian music’s impressive reach and impact.

Ms Okumu said, “Nigerian music, especially Afrobeats, has captivated global audiences with its infectious rhythms, compelling storytelling, and innovative sound fusions. Its ability to transcend cultural and geographical boundaries is truly remarkable. At Spotify, we are thrilled to witness and support the continued evolution of this vibrant scene.”

Other notable entries include Luciano and Omah Lay’s “Another Vibe” at fourth and Savage and Burna Boy’s “Metro Boomin Just Like Me” at fifth. Tems and Tyla’s “No.1” ranked sixth.

Usher and Pheelz’s “Ruin” ranked seventh, Reis B and Tempoe’s “Pretty Girl” eighth, and TitoM, Yuppe, Burna Boy, and S.N.E’s “Tshwala Bam” ninth.

Ayra Starr and Giveon’s “Last Heartbreak Song” took the 10th spot, followed by Victony’s “Everything” in the 11th, and Aya Nakamura and Ayra Starr’s “Hype” in the 12th.

Tems and J. Cole’s “Free Fall” ranked 13th.

“Coming Home”, a collaboration by Usher and Burna Boy, came in at 14th position, and Ayra Starr and Seyi Vibez’s “Bad Vibes” made it at 15th, among others.

Below is the list of the top 30 Nigerian songs with the most significant global streaming numbers in the first half of 2024:

