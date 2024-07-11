Sound Sultan’s legacy has been further engraved in the hearts of his fans with the release of another posthumous record, Street O.T.

This significant track features rapper Ice Prince and emerging talent DJ ShabzyAce.

Sound Sultan’s long-term collaborator and friend ID Cabasa, the ever-present veteran, composed the track, featuring vocals from Rotimi Segun Jolaosho, Olumide Ogunade, and Olanrewaju Fasasi (Sound Sultan).

The music starts with fluting and soft Konga strokes and progresses into a full-blown sound in the ninth second, with bass lines, drums, and a keyboard. It’s a danceable tune and a certified street anthem.

This release commemorates the third anniversary of the multi-talented artiste who died on 11 July 2021 after a “hard-fought battle” with the Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL), a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

In addition to the previously released catalogue, fans have been treated to other posthumous releases such as the 5-track EP, Reality Chq (2022) and the single Money Race featuring Spyro (2023).

Announcing the release on Thursday, NowMuzik said Street O.T is a testament to Sound Sultan’s enduring legacy.

They added that it is a product of the collaborative efforts of Naija Ninja, Now Muzik, and ID Cabasa. With exclusive distribution by EmpireStream Link, his label and management, Now Muzik, say the audience’s unwavering support ensures the Sound Sultan legacy lives on.

The 44-year-old singer was buried in New Jersey, U.S., on (the same day he died) according to Muslim rites.

Check out the song below.

