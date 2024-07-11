Naija Star Search has undoubtedly been a thrilling ride this season.

As the grand finale looms on Saturday, 8 p.m. on StarTimes Nollywood Plus channel, it’s time to reflect on the competition’s high points and the raw talents that have graced our screens.

The show’s winner will receive N20 million and other prizes, as well as a chance to work with some of the industry’s top Afrobeats personalities.

Season 1 was a revelation. Music fans witnessed raw talent blossom under the guidance of industry titans like Keke Ogungbe, ID Cabasa, and Asha Gangali.

After three months of drama, intrigues, and electrifying performances by contestants in Nigeria’s first Afrobeats contest and talent hunt show, ‘Naija Star Search’, Skimzo emerged as season 1 winner in November 2022.

One of this season’s highlights has been the impressive vocal prowess of many contestants. The talent pool has been profound, from soulful Afrobeats ballads to energetic Afrobeat anthems. The judges – Cobhams Asuquo, Sasha P, and Vector, have played a crucial role in shaping the contestants’ journeys.

Cobhams has been visibly moved by the exceptional talent of the top five contestants. Addressing them with a sense of urgency during the live show, he emphasised the historical significance of their moment, stating, “You’re making history right now, and Naija Star Search is a crucial chapter in the Afrobeats story. This is your chance to seize the spotlight. You’ve demonstrated extraordinary abilities, but it’s time to leave behind the amateur label and become the stars you’re destined to be.”

Grand finale

The Naija Star Search Season 2 is reaching its peak as the grand finale draws near. The top five contestants – HighCap, Blakk, Clement Daniel, Alaye Baba, and Accolade TMP – are all set to compete for the grand prize. Each finalist has brought their unique musical style to the stage, captivating audiences in their own way.

The competition is intense, from Accolade TMP’s high-energy performances to Blakk’s soulful vocals and Clement Daniel’s distinct vibes. The decision of who will be crowned the ultimate winner is now in the hands of the viewers and judges, promising a thrilling showdown.

Cobhams described the show in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES as more than just a music competition.

He said: ‘‘Naija Star Search has provided a window into the personal journeys of the contestants, fostering a deeper connection with the audience. Their stories of resilience, determination, and dreams have been inspiring and added a profound emotional layer to the competition, making it more than a show.”

The burning question on everyone’s mind is, who will emerge as the ultimate Naija Star Search champion? The winner will be determined by three key elements—judges’ comments, mentors’ guidance, and viewers’ votes.

