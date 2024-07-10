US-based Nigerian musician Ayaara, born Victor Ayara, is set to make waves in Atlanta with his album launch and a non-profit organisation.

The dual event, ‘A Night of Freedom and Hope,’ is scheduled for 13 July at Influence Restaurant and Lounge in Norcross, Georgia, America. It aims to showcase Ayaara’s musical talent and lay the groundwork for his non-profit organisation.

The album is titled ‘Freedom of Expression,’ while the non-profit organisation, ‘Imabasi Youth Foundation,’ focuses on assisting orphans, at-risk youth, and underprivileged individuals in Atlanta and Nigeria.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Ayaara described music as his saviour, noting that it gave him opportunities and made his life easier.

He titled the album ‘Freedom of Expression’ because he loves to express his artistry through different genres of music and does not want to confine it to a single style.

He said: “I have many recorded songs, but I want to explain why I chose the title for this particular album, ‘Freedom of Expression.’ This album has been ten years in the making, with over thirty recorded songs. It’s been challenging to decide which songs to include. The title ‘Freedom of Expression’ isn’t because I was deprived of the freedom to express myself, but because I feel free to explore different sounds and genres, without being confined to any specific style.”

He said the album’s uniqueness was its infusion of an African vibe.

Album

Ayaara, who began his music career in 1990, emphasised that he was launching the album not for monetary gain but to create a meaningful impact.

“I believe all the money in the world will eventually run out; what truly matters is the difference you make. That’s my goal, and I’ve been pursuing it even before music came into the picture. I simply married music with this mission because if God blesses you with a gift, you should use it to bless others.

“I aim to empower people in Nigeria to start sewing and selling clothes in America to earn a living. I also support individuals in learning graphic design and culinary skills. This isn’t about chasing money or fame; it’s about doing good and sharing the gifts God has bestowed upon me,” he added.

He further stated that ninety-nine per cent of the album, which features twelve tracks, was recorded virtually.

Regarding the album’s creative process, he said, “It encompasses everything and anything, anytime.” He noted that the album took considerable time to release due to the necessary preparations involved.

“It has a unique sound. ‘Good Morning Africa’ is an old song of mine that I decided to redo. It’s a tribute to the motherland. When I performed it at a venue, someone noted influences of Afrobeat and other elements in that song. The song includes Zulu, Swahili, Igbo, Taupau, and Ibibio languages. These are the kinds of projects I love to share with people. You may enjoy one song and not another.”

Ayaara also disclosed his strategy of using social media and collaborating with celebrities to promote the album.

“Many of them have expressed interest in these songs. I believe in leveraging every digital platform to market it. It’s crucial to align with individuals whose values match ours, not just from a PR perspective, but in all aspects,” Ayaara said.

The singer expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Nigerian artists on future projects and hinted at a possible album launch in Nigeria.

Imabasi Youth Foundation (IYF)

Speaking about his non-profit organisation, Imabasi Youth Foundation (IYF), Ayaara explained that it stemmed from his belief that helping others doesn’t require wealth.

He stated that the IYF aims to inspire hope in the hopeless and to motivate those with compassionate hearts to take action.

“I have always been involved in this effort, but I want to make it more inclusive so that others with similar values can contribute, whether one cent or two. Over the past eleven years, I’ve learned that mere handouts don’t truly help people; they create a never-ending cycle of dependency.

“My conviction is to make a lasting impact. Nothing brings me greater joy than seeing individuals transform from despair to stability, securing their homes and paying their children’s school fees because someone empowered them. That is the essence of the IYF.”

He said he is establishing an orphanage in his hometown to ensure that children without parents have the opportunity to achieve greatness in the future.

“I have learned that Nigeria can excel in any situation with the right environment and skills. This nonprofit was created to support young boys of all races who align with our program. Some children lack male role models because their fathers are in jail. Mentorship can guide them from challenging circumstances to success.

“The wealth and poverty of the majority affect the wealth of the minority. If we don’t support each other, particularly in helping young boys find positive paths, it can lead to negative consequences for everyone,” he explained.

Ayaara, a former broadcaster, began his career at Galaxy Television in 2002 and moved to Silverbird in 2006. He later relocated with his family to America.

