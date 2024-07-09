Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy of the PSquare group, has urged men to change the narrative by marrying affluent, financially stable women.
Rudeboy, who took to his social media platforms to give the advice to men, decried the alarming rate at which some women were demanding financial stability from men before getting into a relationship or marriage with them.
According to him, every man should struggle to make money and, after that, marry rich women to change the narrative because financial stability is not for one gender.
“The rate at which they keep saying men must be this financially, money bla bla bla before getting married or into a relationship is alarming. Dear kings, change the narrative, chase money, make money and look for a rich girl. Make everybody go hustle,” Rudeboy wrote.
The 42-year-old divorced father of three recently married Ivy Ifeoma Iboko, 23, in a traditional ceremony in her hometown, Igbere, Abia State.
(NAN)
