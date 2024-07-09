Big Beats Records, a leading player in the music industry, has recently added three promising new Afrobeats acts to its roster. With their unique style and sound, Sosi, Tyrod, and Lil Lekzy are set to take the music world by storm.

The trio is currently in the Big Beats Records academy, where they are refining their sound, learning the tricks and hacks of the Nigerian music industry, and working with ace producer Puffy Tee.

To this end, the trio will showcase their talents and skills in an all-star album in the last quarter of 2024.

The number of tracks has yet to be determined, but Puffy Tee is producing it.

The record label chairman, Abimbola Hakeem, expressed confidence in his artistes’ potential, saying they are the future of the Nigerian music industry.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Hakeem expressed his excitement about the three signees, emphasising their unique styles that will set them apart in the industry.

He revealed, “What will truly distinguish these rare talents is their unique styles, distinct from the current landscape. They will be merging these individual talents to create a Big Beats Records Allstars release soon, a project that we are all eagerly anticipating.”

Profiles

Lil Lekxy,25, whose real name is Olanrewaju Abdul Rasheed Olamilekan, started his music career at 13 and dropped his first single at 15. The Afro-pop artiste, who grew up listening to 9ice, Olamide, Vector, and others and hails from Kwara State, was signed to Big Beats Records in April 2024.

For Sosi Saheed Sabi, his life’s journey has been challenging. Yet, amid those struggles, Sosi never lost hope. His songs reflect his journey, filled with life stories and hometown vibes—a native of Kenu, a small town in Baruten, Kwara State.

The 25-year-old started chasing his musical dreams at just 15. Inspired by the melodies of his hometown, he decided to make music his life’s journey. Leaving Kwara State behind, he went on a quest to find his place in the music world.

Quadri Abiodun, popularly known as (Tyrod Omo Mopol), completed his education at Community Secondary School Ogbororo in Rivers State before pursuing further studies at Rivers State University of Science and Technology. His interest in music sparked at 15 during his secondary school days in Port Harcourt. Despite his passion, his father, a police officer, and his mother, a trader, expressed concerns about his chosen career path, mainly due to his habit of sneaking out to attend late-night music events. Quadri’s musical style encompasses Afro-pop and R&B.

He began writing lyrics at 14 but only decided to pursue music professionally after moving from Port Harcourt to Lagos in 2021.

His musical journey reached a milestone in 2023 with the release of his debut single, “Faraway.”

