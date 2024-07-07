Release Date: 21 June 2024

Genre: Afropop, R&B/Soul, Afrobeats, Hip-Hop/Rap

When you hear the word “stubborn,” it’s often about individuality and resilience.

It’s that defiance we all feel—the struggle to stay true to ourselves despite what others expect us to do.

For Nigerians, the word often brings the image of a “goat,” known for its persistence in returning to an act even after being driven away.

This perfectly captures the idea of unyielding dedication and willpower. It could resonate with people who face similar real-life experiences.

Metaphorically, Nigerian music star Victony titles his debut album “Stubborn.”

The singer describes the album as a narrative of “overcoming adversity and turning life’s challenges into influential art.

He told PREMIUM TIMES on 20 June that the album is a lyrical representation of his resilient return to music.

‘Stubborn’ is more than just an album. The meaning goes beyond what the title implies.

‘‘This album truly represents my story and everything I’ve had to overcome over the past few years. It’s not about reflecting on the trials and tribulations you inevitably face but also relishing in the abundance that life has to offer and authentically staying true to who you are despite what anyone has to say.”

This followed the third anniversary of the near-fatal accident that required him to undergo extensive surgery and rehab to re-learn how to walk.

The car accident almost claimed his life and that of his best friend.

For Victony, this traumatic experience influenced his outlook on life and music, shaping his debut album’s themes and emotional depth.

The 23-year-old singer channelled his experiences into creating ‘Stubborn.’

The album became available on streaming platforms on 21 June.

The 14-track album reflects his journey of recovery and determination, aiming to inspire listeners to find strength and hope in their own lives.

Collaborations

‘Stubborn’ features a diverse group of collaborators, many of whom are exploring the Afrobeats genre for the first time.

The album includes contributions from Teezo Touchdown, Saint JHN, Asake, Shallipoppi, and Shorae, each bringing a unique flavour to the project.

Slow Down” (featuring Teezo Touchdown), “Tiny Apartment” (featuring Saint JHN), and “Ludo” (featuring Shallipopi).

Saint JHN, who Victony describes as the “quickest” artist he’s ever recorded, adds another highlight with “Tiny Apartment.”

Track analysis

The album experiments with genre mixing, including Afropop, Amapiano, and disco-influenced tracks.

In “Stubborn,” Victony retains his ability to convey deep emotions and tell compelling stories.

The album begins with “Oshaprapra,” featuring Shorae Moore.

This song is about living life to the fullest and enjoying the moment. Its lyrics, predominantly in the Nigerian Yoruba language, set the tone with a soothing yet contrasting introduction, combining vocals and smooth flows.

“History” is about personal growth and the journey of life. The first lines invite listeners into Victony’s world, recounting his early days with primary yet effective production from KTIZO.

In “Ludo,” Victony uses the metaphor of the game Ludo to describe a playful and dynamic relationship. P2J introduces the first Amapiano track to the album with “Ludo,” featuring Shallipopi. Victony shines on this track, taking an unconventional pop approach, highlighting his versatility.

Asake, featured on the titular track “Stubborn,” is again centred on staying true to oneself despite external pressures. Despite Asake’s verse being in Yoruba, he delivers a clean hit collaboration. He reinforces the album’s essence of “overcoming adversity into a piece of art.”

“Anita” is a song about admiring a woman’s beauty and charm. It revolves around the artist’s attraction and infatuation with Anita. The track continues the Afropop and Amapiano blend, showcasing Victony’s mastery of these styles.

“Everything” slows the pace with a mid-tempo banger that remains danceable. The song expresses the artist’s commitment to his lover, promising to give everything to make the relationship work. The track samples Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower,” demonstrating excellent KTIZO and Blaize Beatz production.

“Risk” captures how tempting a woman’s physique can be. It features only Victony and a vixen, but it has such a rich sound that it feels like a collaborative effort.

Saint Jhn’s feature on “Tiny Apartment” is one of the album’s highlights. A soulful music lover will fancy this track. It’s a song that explores themes of intimacy. Victony’s vocals match Saint Jhn rhythms, and the synergy is admirable.

“Slow Down” encourages taking a moment to breathe and reflect. While performed by Victony, it features an underwhelming contribution from Teezo Touchdown, though it remains an integral part of the album.

“Kolo (Kolomental II)” takes a turn to intense feelings of love and infatuation that drive one “crazy.” It’s a follow-up to his previous release – “Kolomental.” It blends electronic sounds and rising rhythms, using wordplay to create a solid track that takes you on a journey.

“Ba$tard, Don’t Be Silly” kicks off a memorable two-track run with mid-tempo, percussion-heavy production that creates some of the album’s best sounds. It’s about standing up for oneself and not letting others take advantage.

“Pier 46,” themed on strife for love, slows the pace. It features raw, unfiltered vocals and minimal production, highlighting Victony’s emotional depth.

The high mood picks up again with “Sunday School,” a record enriched with beautiful strings, contrasting its message of frustration with a distant lover. Victony plays around using Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran. Confused about his lover’s behaviour, he uses lyrics like, “If you want to change your way, I will carry you to Sunday School.”

The album closes with “Street Affair,” where Victony reflects on past betrayals and seeks divine protection, ending on a contemplative note that brings the album full circle.

Themes

Resilience and perseverance

Central to “Stubborn” is the theme of resilience. Victony’s near-fatal car accident and his subsequent recovery journey are mirrored in his lyrics, highlighting determination and the will to overcome adversity.

Tracks like “Oshaprapra” and “Stubborn” show his defiance in facing challenges, encouraging listeners to remain steadfast in their pursuits.

Intimacy and emotional connection

Songs such as “Tiny Apartment” and “Slow Down” delve into personal relationships and the complexities of human emotions. The exploration of love, intimacy, and the nuances of emotional bonds provides a heartfelt touch to the album.

Betrayal and trust

The closing track, “Street Affair,” addresses themes of betrayal and trust, with Victony reflecting on past experiences and the importance of vigilance and divine protection.

Cultural pride and identity

Throughout the album, Victony incorporates elements of Nigerian culture and sounds with lyrics in Yoruba and pidgin English, celebrating his heritage while pushing the boundaries of the Afropop genre.

Production analysis

The production quality of “Stubborn” is exceptional, thanks to contributions from a roster of talented producers.

Their work blends seamlessly with Victony’s vision, creating a cohesive and dynamic sound.

Nigerian rapper Olamide Baddo’s involvement in the album is also noteworthy. He played a significant role in bringing the project together.

P2J: Known for his production work with Wizkid and Burna Boy, P2J brings a polished, vibrant sound that enhances the album’s appeal.

KTIZO: His influence is evident in the intricate beats and instrumentation, adding depth to tracks like “Ludo.”

Blaize Beatz provided a sound that ties the album together, ensuring each track flows seamlessly into the next.

Standout tracks

“Slow Down” (featuring Teezo Touchdown): This track stands out for its disco-influenced sound and experimental vibe. Victony and Teezo’s collaboration creates emotional resonance.

“Tiny Apartment” (featuring Saint JHN): This track’s fast-paced nature and exploration of intimacy make it a highlight. Saint JHN’s contribution adds an extra layer of complexity and depth.

“Ludo” (featuring Shallipopi): An Amapiano track that showcases Victony and Shalipopi’s versatility and ability to blend genres. The beat and catchy melody make it stand out.

“Stubborn” (featuring Asake): The title track captures the album’s theme of resilience. With lyrics like “me, I stubborn gan,” Asake’s feature complements Victony’s style, making it a powerful anthem of determination.

“Risk” is a solo track that highlights Victony’s storytelling ability. Its rhythm and emotional depth make it one of the strongest tracks on the album.

Permissive flaws

While “Stubborn” possesses many strengths, potential flaws can be observed.

In my observation of the album, the shifts between different styles can feel jarring to some listeners, disrupting the overall album’s flow.

Although the themes of resilience and perseverance are central to the album, some tracks are repetitive.

Some track lyrics felt clichéd and overly familiar, relying on common tenses within the Afrobeats and contemporary music genres. This attempted to detract from Victony’s unique storytelling and made some tracks less impactful.

Also, fans of more traditional or straightforward Afropop might find the experimental and genre-blending approach less accessible to their preferences.

The album’s pacing wasn’t entirely consistent. Some tracks felt too fast-paced, while others were more laid-back. This slightly created an uneven listening experience, where the momentum built by high-energy tracks was lost with slower, introspective songs.

Despite these flaws, “Stubborn” remains a strong debut album highlighting Victony’s potential and artistic vision.

Addressing these areas in his sophomore album and future projects will allow him to refine his sound further and solidify his place in the global music scene.

Verdict

For a debut album, “Stubborn” is a release that solidifies Victony’s place in the Afropop scene.

“Stubborn” can boldly be termed an unwavering commitment to his art. It’s a solid debut for me from Victony. His non-afrobeats features give him a musical plus.

The album tells a narrative of overcoming adversity, making it a strong contender for ‘Album of the Year.’

Victony’s Stubborn” is rated 7/10.

